Mariners Noon Number: M’s have rough night in Minneapolis

The Seattle Mariners surrendered a team-record 28 hits in an embarrassing 20-7 loss to the Minnesota Twins in the second of a four-game series in Minneapolis on Tuesday.

The Twins set a team record and MLB season high for hits in the contest. The teams combined for 42 hits, a Target Field record. It was the third time in Mariners history the club has allowed 20-plus runs.

Five Twins had three or more hits, led by Eduardo Escobar’s 5-for-5 performance, and outfielder Eddie Rosario clubbed three home runs – two to the upper deck and one in the eighth inning off M’s catcher Carlos Ruiz, who was called upon to mop up in a truly undignified manner.

The Twins had a pair of seven-run innings. M’s starter Christian Bergman allowed nine runs on 10 hits in 2 2/3 innings. Reliever Casey Lawrence was tagged for six runs on 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings, and lefty Marc Rzepczynski was roughed up for four runs on five hits and recorded one out.

The truly remarkable thing? None of the three issued a walk.

The crummy thing is it wasted a pretty good hitting performance, 14 hits and Jarrod Dyson’s career-high third home run of the season. You hate to waste a Jarrod Dyson home run.

It’s one game. Both teams will move on. But it was certainly one for the books.