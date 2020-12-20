Christmas dinner takeout options are limited, but there are still a handful left
UPDATED: Tue., Dec. 22, 2020
When we set out to create a list of Christmas Day takeout options in town, we didn’t realize that many of the restaurants were already sold out, and of course orders would have to be placed early ahead of Friday.
There were about 20 options. As of our deadline, the following is what is left, and please note that the deadline in most instances to place orders is Tuesday at the latest, if they aren’t already sold out.
1898 Public House
2010 W. Waikiki Road, (509) 466-2121, kalispelgolf.com/dining
Honey-glazed ham, winter salad, garlic mashed potatoes, bacon Brussels sprouts and chocolate tartlet. Preorders will run until Tuesday for pickup on Christmas Eve. Feeds one person starting from $35.
Barnwood Social
3027 E. Liberty Ave., (509) 315-9855, barnwoodsocial.com
House-roasted prime rib, homemade au jus, potatoes au gratin, green beans and bacon. Pickup is Wednesday from noon-4 p.m. Feeds four people starting from $65.
Commellini Estate
14715 N. Dartford Drive, (509) 466-0664, commellini.com
Focaccia loaf, roasted rosemary potatoes, sautéed green beans, polenta stuffing, herb roasted turkey and traditional turkey gravy. A prime rib dinner package also is available. Curbside pickup available Wednesday. Feeds four for $95.
Gander & Ryegrass
404 W. Main Ave., (509) 315-4613, ganderandryegrass.com
Lamb, goose and duck, charcuterie board, cauliflower gratin, salad, pickled veggies and apple bread pudding. Pickup is Wednesday. Feeds four people starting from $200.
Max at Mirabeau
1100 N. Sullivan Road, Spokane Valley, (509) 922-6252, maxatmirabeau.com
Salt-crusted prime rib, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, glazed vanilla yams, garlic butter marsala mushrooms, chop chop salad, and ouille and wild grain stuffing, roasted root vegetables, Cougar Gold Brussels sprouts and dinner rolls. Pickup is Thursday from 4-7 p.m. and Friday from 1-5 p.m. Feeds four people starting from $245.
Osprey Barbecue
700 N. Division St., (509) 828-9429, ospreyspokane.com
Choice of 2 pounds of turkey or ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, roasted vegetables, salad and dinner rolls. Pickup is available on Thursday. Feeds four people starting from $45.
Shawn O’Donnell’s American Grill & Irish Pub
719 N. Monroe St., (509) 326-7251, shawnodonnells.com
Hand-cut glazed ham, au gratin smashed potatoes, broccolini with bacon, cider-spiced braised cabbage, emerald salad and soda bread. Pickup is available for Wednesday. Feeds 5-6 people starting from $100.
Wiley’s Downtown Bistro
115 N. Washington St., (509) 838-4600, wileysbistro.com
Duck confit, Yukon potatoes and gravy, homemade stuffing and rolls with Wiley butter. Pickup all day Wednesday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday. Feeds one person starting from $25.
