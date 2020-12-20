Christmas dinner takeout options are limited, but there are still a handful left

By Kris Kilduff For The Spokesman-Review

When we set out to create a list of Christmas Day takeout options in town, we didn’t realize that many of the restaurants were already sold out, and of course orders would have to be placed early ahead of Friday.

There were about 20 options. As of our deadline, the following is what is left, and please note that the deadline in most instances to place orders is Tuesday at the latest, if they aren’t already sold out.

1898 Public House

2010 W. Waikiki Road, (509) 466-2121, kalispelgolf.com/dining

Honey-glazed ham, winter salad, garlic mashed potatoes, bacon Brussels sprouts and chocolate tartlet. Preorders will run until Tuesday for pickup on Christmas Eve. Feeds one person starting from $35.

Barnwood Social

3027 E. Liberty Ave., (509) 315-9855, barnwoodsocial.com

House-roasted prime rib, homemade au jus, potatoes au gratin, green beans and bacon. Pickup is Wednesday from noon-4 p.m. Feeds four people starting from $65.

Commellini Estate

14715 N. Dartford Drive, (509) 466-0664, commellini.com

Focaccia loaf, roasted rosemary potatoes, sautéed green beans, polenta stuffing, herb roasted turkey and traditional turkey gravy. A prime rib dinner package also is available. Curbside pickup available Wednesday. Feeds four for $95.

Gander & Ryegrass

404 W. Main Ave., (509) 315-4613, ganderandryegrass.com

Lamb, goose and duck, charcuterie board, cauliflower gratin, salad, pickled veggies and apple bread pudding. Pickup is Wednesday. Feeds four people starting from $200.

Max at Mirabeau

1100 N. Sullivan Road, Spokane Valley, (509) 922-6252, maxatmirabeau.com

Salt-crusted prime rib, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, glazed vanilla yams, garlic butter marsala mushrooms, chop chop salad, and ouille and wild grain stuffing, roasted root vegetables, Cougar Gold Brussels sprouts and dinner rolls. Pickup is Thursday from 4-7 p.m. and Friday from 1-5 p.m. Feeds four people starting from $245.

Osprey Barbecue

700 N. Division St., (509) 828-9429, ospreyspokane.com

Choice of 2 pounds of turkey or ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, roasted vegetables, salad and dinner rolls. Pickup is available on Thursday. Feeds four people starting from $45.

Shawn O’Donnell’s American Grill & Irish Pub

719 N. Monroe St., (509) 326-7251, shawnodonnells.com

Hand-cut glazed ham, au gratin smashed potatoes, broccolini with bacon, cider-spiced braised cabbage, emerald salad and soda bread. Pickup is available for Wednesday. Feeds 5-6 people starting from $100.

Wiley’s Downtown Bistro

115 N. Washington St., (509) 838-4600, wileysbistro.com

Duck confit, Yukon potatoes and gravy, homemade stuffing and rolls with Wiley butter. Pickup all day Wednesday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday. Feeds one person starting from $25.

