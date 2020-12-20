From Superintendents, principals and athletic directors in Eastern Washington: A request for the return of extra and co-curricular activities for ALL students

Dear Honorable Governor Inslee, Washington State Department of Health, and members of the Washington State Legislature:

We have a moral obligation to take action for our students. During these extremely difficult times it is hard to find a “correct,” “right” or “best” path to take as we strive to educate and nurture our students during the pandemic. With that said, we now have data that shows statewide and regionally that enrollment is down overall, D and F lists have never been higher, remote learning continues to prove difficult, students are struggling with their mental health, and the use of illegal substances appears to be on the rise as students grasp for things to help them cope.

We have said for years in education that we are going to focus on the “whole child.” In the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 emergency, we are focused on the physical health of our students at the expense of their emotional and mental health. What our students need is HOPE. Our students need to experience the extra- and co-curricular activities that allow them to utilize their unique gifts and talents and also provide a safer outlet for them to cope with these difficult times.

This is an issue of equity. Many of our students of means are still playing sports and are engaged in activities away from our school districts. They are meeting up in private gyms, playing sports out of state, traveling to other areas for 4-H competitions, etc. ALL students deserve an opportunity and an outlet.

We agree with WIAA Executive Director Mick Hoffman, when he wrote on Nov. 11, “Not to mention schools offer the most equitable opportunities for students of all skill levels and financial means. Restricting the ability of schools forces students and families to pursue avenues that are cost prohibitive and have fewer safety measures.”

We feel that for their safety, and the safety of our communities, it would be best if ALL students had an opportunity to engage locally, with strict safety protocols and under the guidance of our staff. Many of us are engaged in onsite learning and have been since the beginning of the school year. The data is showing very limited transmission of the virus within schools, leading to the conclusion that the school campus is one of the safest places a student can be during this pandemic.

There is an immediate need for our school districts, in partnership with local health districts, to have the ability to slowly and safely engage students in small group extra- and co-curricular activities with a return to limited, local/regional competition.

Thank you for your serious consideration of this request. We appreciate all that you are doing, as well as your ongoing leadership, as you help us navigate these difficult times.

Sincerely,

Eric Sobotta, superintendent, Reardan-Edwall School District; Jim Kowalkowski superintendent, Davenport School District; Jerry Pugh, superintendent,Colfax School District; Brian Talbot, superintendent, Nine Mile Falls School District; Deborah Newsum, principal, Reardan-Edwall School District; Kevin Terris, HS principal, Lind-Ritzville School District; Tim Zeiler, athletic director, Davenport School District; Jamie Nelson, principal, Odessa School District; Daniel Read, superintendent, Odessa School District; Shirley Baker, athletic director, Chewelah School District; Michael Olsen, superintendent, Kettle Falls School District; Jason Stewart, athletic director, republic School District; Eric Nikkola, athletic director, Reardan-Edwall School District; Dale Bonfield, superintendent, Asotin-Anatone School District; Brian Graham, athletic director, Reardan-Edwall School District; Brett Baum, superintendent, Liberty School District; Tiffany Clouse, principal, Harrington School District; Toddette McGreevy, athletic director, Pomeroy School District; Fred Knebe, athletic director, Pomeroy School District; Nettie Severs, athletic director, Pomeroy School District; David Gibb, principal, Colfax Jr/Sr High School; Rachel Gwinn, superintendent, Pomeroy School District; Amy Miller, principal, Pomeroy School District; Steven Carson, MS/HS athletic director, Inchelium School District; Chad Prewitt, principal, Davenport School District; Gina Hopkins, athletic director, Colfax School District; Doug Curtis, superintendent, LaCrosse Schools; Michael Cronrath, athletic director, Harrington School District; Greg Price, superintendent, Columbia School District; Brendan A. Johnson, principal, Asotin-Anatone School District; Kris Herda, athletic director, Freeman School District; Jeff Gates, athletic director, LaCrosse School District; Nick Hazeltine, athletic director, DeSales High School; Curt Nelson, athletic director, Columbia School District; Suzanne Schmick, superintendent, St. John-Endicott Cooperative; Curtis Corvino, principal, Kettle Falls School District; Loren Finley, athletic director, Kettle Falls School District; Zachery Janis, athletic director, Yakama Nation Tribal School; Jim Moehrle, athletic director, Colton School District; Billy Ray, athletic director, St. John-Endicott Cooperative; Greg Whitmore, athletic director, Lind-Ritzville School District; Brandon Walsh, athletic director, Almira Coulee Hartline; Darin Reppe, athletic director, Wilbur-Creston; James Evans, superintendent, Coulee Hartline School District; Don Wilkins, WIAA District 9 director; Bruce Todd, athletic director, Odessa School District; Glenn Arland, principal, Wilbur-Creston; Kelley Boyd, principal, Almira Coulee Hartline; Shauna Schmerer, superintendent, Almira School District; Todd Spear, superintendent, Lamont and Washtucna; Ryan Peplinski, athletic director, St. George’s School; Rosie McLain, athletic director, Tekoa-Rosalia; Matt McLain, principal, Rosalia School District; Joe Richer, WIAA District 7 director; Mark Heid, superintendent, Tekoa School District; Roger Gerstenberger, head of schools, Northwest Christian Schools; Jordan Jennings, principal, LaCrosse School District; Richard McFarland, superintendent, Chewelah School District; Shawn Anderson, principal, Jenkins Jr/Sr High School; Kevin Young, superintendent, Republic School District; Paul Clark, superintendent/high school principal, Colton School District; Ken Lindgren, athletic director, Oakesdale School District; Bill Ressel, superintendent, Sprague School District; Mike Jones, principal, Garfield-Palouse; Ken Gering, athletic director, St. John–Endicott; Zane Wells, superintendent/principal, Garfield School District; Nathan Holbrook, athletic director, Garfield-Palouse; Kyle Dodge, athletic director, Liberty School District; Don Vanderholm, superintendent, Lind-Ritzville; Scott Thompson, athletic director, Garfield-Palouse; JoLynn Ray, special education director, Reardan-Edwall School District.