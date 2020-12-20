It is lit! Holiday lights displays in town

We asked The Spokesman-Review readers to tell us about their favorite holiday lights displays, and here is what they’ve shared with us.

Do you have a favorite holiday lights display that’s missing from our list? Go to spokesman.com/maps/holiday-lights-2020 to enter an address.

While you’re there, you can plot your own holiday lights tour for you and yours, as well, this holiday season.

Downtown

Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W. First Ave.: Drive by and see the museum campus all decorated for the holidays. The vintage Crescent Christmas displays are on 4-6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and the Ho-Ho-Holiday Celebration is 4 to 6 p.m. Saturdays. Make reservations for the Saturday events at northwestmuseum.org.

Holiday Tree Walk, Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St.: Holiday decorations at the park include dozens of adopted trees, the Singing Sculpture at the Rotary Fountain, a nightly show at the Pavilion and seasonal lighting at the Clocktower. Pick up special viewing glasses at the SkyRide attraction counter. Decorations will be up through Jan. 3.

Cowley Park, 602 S. Division St.: The park across the street from Sacred Heart Medical Center is filled with lights.

Liberty Lake/Otis Orchards

3919 N. Lynden Road: There are 25,000 lights, 54 inflatables, numerous stationary characters, a church in back with a Nativity and an 8-foot lighted arch. The four inflatables behind the arch are an 18-foot Frosty with a light show, an 18-foot Grinch, a 16-foot Rudolph and a 10-foot Santa.

“Elf”-themed music light show, 24821 E. Roxanne Ave.: Great “Elf”-themed display with synced music light show broadcast on 89.3-FM that they do every year. Neighbors have decorations, as well.

Northeast Spokane

914 E. Timberwood Circle: We have 160 antique and newer Christmas blow molds that light up and 5,000 lights. We really light up our cul-de-sac. So much fun to look at all the different blow molds.

East Huron Drive

832 E. Brierwood Lane: The “Disney House” is a favorite for anyone who loves Disney. This year’s display includes the Disney princesses such as Elsa and Anna, Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, Jasmine, Rapunzel, Moana, Ariel and Snow White. You also can see Nemo, Dory, Crush, Squirt and most of the characters from “Toy Story.” All characters are handmade, and there are a ton of lights. Enjoy!

2404 E. Providence Ave.: More than 5,000 lights and big inflatables.

15519 N. Meadowglen Court

Northwest Spokane

Baird Family Holiday Lights, 15325 W. Charles Road, Nine Mile Falls: Twelve 8-foot lighted trees are in full display along the road. Our house is nestled among the pines behind and is decorated with icicle lights, multicolored lit garland, bows and wreaths. The garage and barn are decorated, too, with more decorations being added regularly. Lights are on 4 p.m. to midnight until Jan. 1. We ask that viewers refrain from entering our driveway. Please be courteous to our community by following safe winter driving methods, obeying the speed limit and keeping an eye out for deer. The speed limit on Charles is 45 mph, so please use caution if slowing to view our lights. Please do not park on shoulders as there are ditches on either side of the road.

334 W. Park Place

2310 W. Courtland Ave.: Lots of lights and various holiday scenes flashing to the rhythm of the music that you play on your car radio at 88.5-FM. West Glass and West Courtland avenues, as every year, are full of lights and displays. Look for the triangle, old-fashioned lights in some yards that have been on display since the 1960s. Happy Holidays!

6120 N. Stevens St.: It’s a … don’t be a Grinch 2020, be a Cindy Lou theme … and it’s super cute and classy.

239 W. Cleveland Ave.: Not just this house – it’s really Cleveland from Normandie to Post. Lots of lights to see, and then you can cruise around Corbin Park for more fabulous displays.

212 W. Rainier Way: Super-festive stretch of homes. From Cascade Way, enter Rainier Way and enjoy the brightly decorated houses, sure to enhance your holiday cheer!

3928 W. Heroy Ave.: An original 1956 wooden Santa set along with a Nativity and the Grinch.

6810 N. Washington St.: A beautiful display of lights and all things that make Christmas such a joyful time of the year. There also are a few more houses in the area that are very nicely decorated.

6421 N. Whitehouse St.: Blue Christmas! Fun, bright lights and reindeer abound. The Christmas trees are around, just look. Come and see, I’m sure you’ll smile. Merry Christmas to all, and to all a great night.

The Heinens, 5729 N. Sutherlin St.: Celebrating Christmas with Santa, Mrs. Claus and their elves, all shapes and sizes of snowmen, toy soldiers, candy canes, candles, lights and of course a Nativity scene. Merry Christmas from our family to yours!

The Heinens 2.0, 3208 W. Providence Ave.: A junior version of the Heinens. Like father, like son. Merry Christmas!

2215 N. Elm St.: Various Christmas displays along the block at Elm and Montgomery. Most are handmade and quite large.

The Millers, 5017 W. Princeton Place: Come pick out your own candy cane and enjoy our blow mold display. See if you can spot them all.

8517 N. Whitehouse Drive: This handcrafted, colorful and glittery display has been newly designed each year for more than 50 years. It’s a must-see!

9506 N. Howard St.

Millerland, 7020 N. Calispel St.: Beautiful display, as always. You won’t be disappointed. Be sure to check out the bay windows.

1210 W. Hazard Road: More than 120,000 lights on more than 3 acres. Lights are synced to 107.5 FM. Huge Christmas light show that attracts thousands each year.

South Hill

1713 W. Ninth Ave.: Historic Cannon’s Addition home featuring a classic display of nearly 15,000 lights.

Connelly Christmas Lights, 419 W. 22nd Ave.: Two shooting stars, snowflakes and a snowman. Classic and artistic.

South Skyview Drive: Skyview Drive on the South Hill between 37th Avenue and High Drive. Residents display colorfully lit Christmas trees in front yards, an annual neighborhood tradition since 1957.

2423 E. 59th Court

Cheney

604 Sunrise Drive: Spectacular full yard display with all the trees beautifully adorned with lights. Best in Cheney!

Snowman Street, 404 N. Fourth St.: Look for the Snowman Street signs at north Third and Fourth streets near Oakland. Display includes wooden snow persons and lights. Come during the day for a chance to see the decorated snow persons and again at night to see the lights.

Spokane Valley

Snoopy Christmas Party, 1722 S. Bettman Road: More than 80 Christmas inflatables in all shapes and sizes. We are huge dog lovers and have all kinds of Christmas canines on display and a very large collection of Peanuts decorations, too. Can you count how many dogs you can see? We have a very magical Christmas light display that will bring out the inner child in everyone. Our display is well worth driving out to Spokane Valley to see. It is super easy to find, just off I-90 and Thierman/Appleway, right on Eighth Avenue, left on Dickie/Bettman. All overseen by a 20-foot-tall inflated Snoopy. Come join the party, and Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown!

925 S. Mayhew Lane

12222 E. 25th Ave.: Very large digital tree choreographed to music. Plays about every 5-7 minutes.

11516 E. 19th Ave.: A very cool display. It’s probably one of the best in Spokane Valley. Kids love it, but there’s a little something for everyone to enjoy with lots of lights, music and inflatables, even a snowman that’s taller than the house.

911 N. Woodruff Road: Tastefully decorated without being overpowering.

Entire block of 20th and University

10705 E. 20th Ave.

2409 S. Evergreen Road: Lots of lights, many inflatables and other décor. Drive through and enjoy.

11607 E. Fourth Ave.: Lots of lights, lighted characters and a Nativity scene.

1604 S. Keller Road: The whole block has decorations. The main one is a 90-foot pine tree that is lit up and goes in sequence. It has been going on for years. It is at the end of the block. Awesome and beautiful decorations at every house.

North Idaho

Coeur d’Alene

Coeur d’Alene Resort Holiday Light Show, 115 S. Second St.: The resort on the lake features more than a million lights.

Post Falls

581 Shore Pines Court: More than 20,000 lights set to music broadcast on FM radio. Bells in motion and a 6-foot star.

1010 E. St. Elias Court

Papa’s Holiday Lights next to the Flying J, 350 N. Idahline Road, Post Falls:

We invite everyone, children and adults alike, to come and enjoy the free show. Bring your loved ones along and create memories that will last a lifetime. You have the option of viewing the lights from the comfort of your vehicle while listening to the music on your vehicle’s radio (106.9-FM), or you can walk through the display by passing through a lighted tunnel of nearly 80 arches (please wear a mask and adhere to COVID-19 protection guidelines).

The show runs through the first week of January from dusk until 10 p.m. weekdays and 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. It’s free, but donations of nonperishable food items for the local food bank are accepted. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be here for a few hours each Friday and Saturday. Take your family’s photos with Santa in his big North Idaho log chair or on his sleigh (minimum suggested donation for Santa is $5).

We are situated right next to the Flying J truck plaza. Take I-90 to Exit 2 (Pleasant View Road). Turn one block north to Fifth Avenue, then one block east to Idahline Road, or just look for the lights. For more information, contact Papa’s Holiday Lights on our Facebook Page, email mike@suntreervpark.com or call (208) 818-0624. Merry Christmas, and God bless you!