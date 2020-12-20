Local bookseller Auntie’s suspending online sales during Christmas week

Citing a glut of online orders during the pandemic, independent bookstore Auntie’s in downtown Spokane said Sunday online shopping would be disabled this week until after Christmas.

“This is necessary to minimize confusion about availability of books before Christmas,” the seller tweeted Sunday, along with several animated images of the popular Christmas movie “Elf.” “We could not realistically keep up with orders placed the week of Christmas, keep everyone happy and maintain our sanity.”

Users will be able to check out books that are currently on the store’s shelves through midnight. After that, sales will need to take place via phone or in-store. Curbside pick-up is available for the location at 402 W. Main Ave. The store can be reached by calling (509) 838-0206.

The store is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Wednesday. They will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and closed Christmas Day.