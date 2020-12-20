Revamped lineup can’t keep Huskies from worst start since 1993 as UW men fall to Colorado

By Percy Allen Seattle times

Mike Hopkins needed a spark to jolt the sluggish Washington men’s basketball team out of a malaise that has resulted in a 1-5 start to the season.

The fourth-year coach reshuffled the lineup and replaced Jamal Bey and Erik Stevenson with RaeQuan Battle and Nate Pryor for Sunday night’s nonconference game against Pac-12 rival Colorado.

Perhaps Hopkins should have also started backup Riley Sorn.

The 7-foot-4 center represented the lone bright spot during a 92-69 defeat at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas that extended UW’s losing streak to three in a row.

The Huskies fell to 1-6 – their worst start since 1993.

Sorn came off the bench and tallied a career-high 16 points on 7-for-8 shooting from the floor. He also had eight rebounds in 19 minutes.

Who had the redshirt sophomore, who logged just one minute last season as a walk-on, leading the Huskies in scoring during a game this season?

Sorn’s rapid ascension is a testament to his growing confidence and UW’s anemic perimeter offense that converted just 3 of 17 three-pointers.

With the exception of Sorn and Pryor (15 points and five assists), the Huskies couldn’t generate any consistent offense.

Quade Green tallied 12 points on 4-for-14 shooting against a stifling Colorado defense that entered the game leading the Pac-12 in points allowed (53.8).

After 6½ minutes, the Huskies trailed 16-5.

They were down 29-9 with 9:14 left in the first half and fell into a 26-point hole (41-15) at the 5:21 mark.

Washington went into halftime down 52-30.

The Huskies never got closer than 21 points in the second half and the deficit swelled to 36 while several reserves, including Marcus Tsohonis’ 14 points, closed out the final 10 minutes.

It was the most points UW has allowed this season.

Dallas Walton finished with a game-high 22 points for Colorado (5-1). Jeriah Horne added 16, D’Shawn Schwartz 11 and Maddox Daniels and Keeshawn Barthelemy each had 10.