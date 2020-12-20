The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883 Clear Night 34° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Subscribe
My account
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now

Shooting at Northern California mall was suicide attempt, police say

UPDATED: Sun., Dec. 20, 2020

By Cindy Chang Los Angeles Times

The shooting that emptied the Great Mall in Milpitas, California, on Saturday evening was a suicide attempt, according to police.

A 22-year-old man, initially thought to be a victim of a shooting at the mall, had turned a gun on himself, the Milpitas Police Department said in a news release.

The man, a San Francisco resident, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital by paramedics.

The sound of gunfire disrupted holiday shopping for mall customers and employees who either fled the scene or sheltered in place at the San Francisco Bay Area mall.

Police arrived at the mall at 5:16 p.m. after reports of a shooting outside Old Navy.

They instructed people inside stores to stay put as they searched for possible suspects and victims. Other law enforcement agencies and fire departments assisted, and people were escorted to the parking lot as their locations were deemed safe.

At 9:26 p.m. – more than four hours after they arrived – police announced on Twitter that they had concluded their search and that everyone in the mall had been escorted out. They did not find any additional victims, they said.

During the evacuations, two people had unrelated medical emergencies and were taken to the hospital.

By Sunday morning, detectives from the Milpitas Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit had determined that the man’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter

Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.