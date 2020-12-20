Spokane Valley couple escapes Saturday afternoon kitchen fire

After their kitchen caught fire Saturday afternoon, a couple escaped their Spokane Valley home and called 911. Spokane Valley firefighters were able to prevent the home from being a total loss.

At about 4 p.m., Spokane Valley Fire was dispatched to 11918 E. Boone Ave. to a reported kitchen fire, according to a news release from the fire department. While dispatch initially reported all occupants had evacuated, once on-scene firefighters were unable to confirm everyone was out of the home.

Firefighters made an aggressive attack with hose lines to slow the fire’s growth and allowed crews to search the first floor of the home, according to the fire department. No occupants were still inside.

The fire was quickly contained but left significant damage to the back portion of the home, where the kitchen was located, according to the fire department. Damage extended to the basement, back porch, main hallway and living room.

An investigation into the cause of the fire revealed a pan was left unattended on the stove. The owner said he was heating a pan and stepped outside to finish cooking on the grill, according to the fire department. Just a few minutes later, the kitchen was in flames.

The fire department noted that leaving items unattended cooking on a stove is one of the leading causes of residential house fires.

The couple is staying with family, according to the fire department.