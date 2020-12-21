Difference makers: Corey Kispert’s big night helps Gonzaga rout Northwestern State

Corey Kispert

The senior scored Gonzaga’s first five points and didn’t slow down the rest of the game. He finished the first 20 minutes with three 3-pointers and 15 points as Gonzaga built a 43-30 lead. Kispert scored 27 points before exiting for good with nearly 9 minutes left, finishing 10 of 13 from the field and 4 of 4 at the foul line.

Jalen Suggs

The freshman guard wasn’t razor-sharp, but he still put up 12 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in 23 minutes. He hit a pair of 3s and made 4 of 6 field-goal attempts.

Turning point





Gonzaga opened the second half with a 10-2 run, extending its lead to 53-33. Jalen Suggs fed Drew Timme and Corey Kispert for dunks, forcing a Northwestern State timeout 31 seconds into the half. Kispert added another dunk, Suggs followed with a layup and Kispert’s putback finished off the spurt.