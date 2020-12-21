Spokane police arrest man on weapons charges after chase

A man who attempted to flee police Sunday during an early morning traffic stop was arrested thanks to a tip from a nearby citizen, according to the Spokane Police Department.

Timothy Webb, 38, was charged with attempting to elude, unlawful possession of firearms and possessing a stolen firearm, police said in a news release. He was booked into Spokane County Jail.

Police said officers attempted to pull Webb over around 3 a.m. Sunday near East Indiana Avenue and Spokane Street after police observed his vehicle failed to use a turn signal before making a turn. After stopping briefly, Webb slowly drove around a corner and pulled to a stop again – but then took off at a high rate of speed, police said .

Authorities chased Webb – who did not yield to intersections in residential areas, police said – before officers eventually lost line of sight.

Shortly after, a citizen called 911 and reported they observed someone drive into the parking lot of their apartment complex and quickly exit the vehicle just before police drove by, according to police. The caller also told police that this person entered one of the apartments.

Officers recognized the vehicle, a black Chevy, upon arrival. Police said officers also saw the butt of a rifle in the back seat.

They then made contact with Webb outside of a nearby apartment, where he was placed under arrest, according to police.

Police said Webb was found in possession of a stolen handgun and tools used to break into vehicles, such as window-punch devices.

The investigation is ongoing, as police are working to obtain a warrant to search the vehicle.