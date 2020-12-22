Difference makers: Drew Timme, Corey Kispert help Zags keep offense on track against Northwestern State
UPDATED: Tue., Dec. 22, 2020
Drew Timme
The sophomore forward finished with 25 points, 18 in the second half, including several buckets after Northwestern State trimmed Gonzaga’s lead to 11. Timme made 10 of 15 field-goal attempts and 5 of 7 free throws. He also had nine rebounds and three assists.
Corey KispertThe senior forward followed up Monday’s 27-point effort with 18 points, six rebounds and three assists. He connected on 7 of 12 shots, including 2 of 5 behind the 3-point arc.
Turning point
It’s hard to ignore Gonzaga’s fast start, even though the Zags were outplayed by the Demons in the second half. GU scored the first 14 points before Jamaure Gregg hit a midrange jumper with 15:09 left. The Zags quickly responded with 10 straight points to take a 24-2 lead. The big lead gave Gonzaga enough cushion to hold off Northwestern State’s second-half charge.
