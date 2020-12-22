Five takeout highlights, from Chinese and cheesesteak to mac and cheese

By Kris Kilduff For The Spokesman-Review

Christmas comes early as I share recent top-notch takeout in town. You’re welcome, and Happy Holidays!

TT’s Old Iron Brewery and BBQ

4110 S. Bowdish Road, Spokane Valley, (509) 919-4798, ttsbrewerybbq.com

Takeout is at its best with slow smoked barbecue. If it wasn’t enough to have the city’s best ribs, burgers and wings, the popular Spokane Valley eatery is making waves with its limited-edition smoked brisket cheesesteak.

TT’s recently launched it as a single-day special and sold out in 12 minutes. Owners Chad White, Travis Tosath and chef and pit master Colin Barker take a no-holds-barred approach to a slow cook with quality product that creates an unparalleled flavor.

Happiness Chinese Restaurant

3420 E. Sprague Ave., (509) 534-2525, happinesswatogo.com

If searching for lunch options from the comfort of your ergonomic office chair is part of your everyday routine, then look no farther than the $9.95 lunch special offered every day by the popular restaurant. Dine on fried rice, barbecue pork, wontons and your choice of entree. Choose from 20-plus offerings, from the spicy Sichuan beef to honey chicken.

Peace Pie Pizzeria

19 W. Main Ave., (509) 315-4581, peacepiepizzeria.com

Taking a stroll through downtown and stumbling into the Saranac Commons usually results in delicious, oversized slices of New York-style pizza. With COVID-19 and a failing fortune of walk-ins, the chefs collectively decided to switch gears to brain-breaking breakfast sammies.

They’ve taken the popular garlic knots and sliced them, just to be filled with egg, cheese and your choice phenomenal fresh ingredients. A perfect start to the workday.

The Backyard Public House

1811 W. Broadway Ave., (509) 822-7338, backyardspokane.com

As popular as Tuesdays are for tacos, I’ve made it a goal to trend Wednesday as a home for pasta. If it catches on, the most popular item in town will be the $10 mac and cheese special from West Spokane’s favorite neighborhood gathering spot. The perfectly cooked cavatappi swimming in cheese, bacon and cream is hands down one of the best options for soul food in town.

Smacky’s on Broadway

6415 E. Broadway Ave., Spokane Valley, (509) 535-4230, smackyssandwiches.com

It wasn’t just the Jimmy John’s delivery car parked outside as evidence to give away this divine deli’s secret. If you daily handpick your ingredients, they will come. Owner Michael Ackermann has consistently kept his blue-collar customers coming back for more.

This blackened chicken hoagie is just one of many full-figured features that makes footlong feel futile. Not a fan of chicken? Close your eyes and blind pick your sandwich. Everything on the menu is equally impressive.

Spokane native Kris Kilduff can be reached at kris.kilduff56@gmail.com.