Six more deaths since Sunday, 285 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday in Spokane County

Spokane County recorded 285 new COVID cases Tuesday and six more COVID deaths since Sunday, according to Spokane Regional Health District data.

Tuesday, more than 7,000 people in the county were ill with the virus and 62 were hospitalized. In the past two weeks, 704 people per 100,000 have tested positive in the county, according to the data.

Since the pandemic began, 335 people have died in Spokane County from the virus, about 24,000 have tested positive and more than 1,000 have been hospitalized.

Panhandle Health District reported 102 COVID hospitalizations Monday, part of a continued spike since December 5, when the district recorded five hospitalized patients, according to the district’s COVID dashboard.

The last COVID death the district reported was December 16.

In Spokane County, the district reported Sunday it expected to receive nearly 17,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and 7,800 doses of a Pfizer vaccine during the next two weeks.