Recap and highlights: No. 1 Gonzaga downs Northwestern State for the second straight night
UPDATED: Tue., Dec. 22, 2020
Drew Timme scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead No. 1 Gonzaga past Northwestern State for the second night in a row 95-78 at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane.
The Bulldogs (6-0) defeated the Demons (1-9) 95-57 on Monday in the Kennel.
Jalen Suggs added 19 points for the Zags, while Corey Kispert chipped in 18. GU coach Mark Few used 10 players in the win.
The Zags led 43-17 after a dominant first half, but the Demons came out of the break firing on offense and outscored GU 61-52 in the second half.
GU shot 58.2% from the floor and just 22.8% (4 of 18) from deep, while NW State was 47% overall and 50% from 3-point range.
Gonzaga finished with 13 steals and forced 17 Demons turnovers.
GU will travel to Fort Worth, Texas to take on No. 16 Virginia on Saturday (1 p.m., CBS).
First half
0:00 - Gonzaga 43, NW State 17
4:09 - Gonzaga 39, NW State 14
6:55 - Gonzaga 32, NW State 10
11:10 - Gonzaga 20, NW State 2
14:06 - Gonzaga 18, NW State 2
Halftime
Jalen Suggs has nine points to lead a balanced Gonzaga offensive attack at the half against Northwestern State on Tuesday at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
Suggs is 4-of-6 shooting and has grabbed four rebounds. Anton Watson, who was on the bench to start the game for the first time this season, has eight points and three steals.
GU had 12 steals in the opening 20 minutes.
Jamaure Gregg leads the Demons with five points and five boards.
The Zags shot 51.4% from the floor and just 11.1% (1 of 9) from 3-point range in the half. NW State was held to 26.9% shooting and 18.2% from deep.
No player is in double figures scoring so far, while 24 players have seen playing time so far (14 for Northwestern State, 10 for GU).
Second half
Final - Gonzaga 95, NW State 78
Zags clear out the bench to close this on out after a bit of a scare from the Demons in the second half.
4:30 - Gonzaga 82, NW State 66
Gonzaga turns to Drew Timme to get the offense going. The sophomore forward is up to a game-high 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting and nine rebounds.
6:59 - Gonzaga 75, NW State 64
9:28 - Gonzaga 68, NW State 55
11:14 - Gonzaga 66, NW State 49
Demons find their offense in the second half with 30 points in the first 9 minutes.
NW State 13-of-20 shooting this half.
15:35 - Gonzaga 52, NW State 32
Zags replace Watson with Nembhard in Starting 5
Pregame
