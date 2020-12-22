Recap and highlights: No. 1 Gonzaga downs Northwestern State for the second straight night

Drew Timme scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead No. 1 Gonzaga past Northwestern State for the second night in a row 95-78 at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane.

The Bulldogs (6-0) defeated the Demons (1-9) 95-57 on Monday in the Kennel.

Jalen Suggs added 19 points for the Zags, while Corey Kispert chipped in 18. GU coach Mark Few used 10 players in the win.

The Zags led 43-17 after a dominant first half, but the Demons came out of the break firing on offense and outscored GU 61-52 in the second half.

GU shot 58.2% from the floor and just 22.8% (4 of 18) from deep, while NW State was 47% overall and 50% from 3-point range.

Gonzaga finished with 13 steals and forced 17 Demons turnovers.

GU will travel to Fort Worth, Texas to take on No. 16 Virginia on Saturday (1 p.m., CBS).

First half

0:00 - Gonzaga 43, NW State 17

Half: GU 43-17. Last night’s halftime score: GU 43-30. Suggs 9 points, Watson 8, Kispert and Timme each with 7. — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) December 23, 2020

4:09 - Gonzaga 39, NW State 14

Gonzaga cruising 39-14, 4:09 left. Zags with 10 steals and 12 assists on 17 baskets. — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) December 23, 2020

The Spokane native throws it down! Anton Watson (@twonster4080) is having himself a night! #GoZags pic.twitter.com/bRcPBISij1 — SWXRightNow (@SWXRightNow) December 23, 2020

6:55 - Gonzaga 32, NW State 10

Zags with two sophomores (Watson and Timme) and three freshmen on the floor (Suggs, Strawther and Harris). GU 27-8, 8:26 left. — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) December 23, 2020

11:10 - Gonzaga 20, NW State 2

7⃣ assists on 🔟 buckets so far … Zags lead 22-2 pic.twitter.com/71KlyTGc6m — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) December 23, 2020

GU 20-2. Zags defense has been solid, not many open looks for Demons. Watson with a steal and a block. — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) December 23, 2020

Watson, Cook first GU subs, followed by Harris. — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) December 23, 2020

14:06 - Gonzaga 18, NW State 2

Zags up 18-2, timeout by Northwestern State (down 5-0) didn’t interrupt GU’s fast start. It was 14-0 before Jamaure Gregg hit a jumper with 15:09 left. — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) December 23, 2020

Halftime

Jalen Suggs has nine points to lead a balanced Gonzaga offensive attack at the half against Northwestern State on Tuesday at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

Suggs is 4-of-6 shooting and has grabbed four rebounds. Anton Watson, who was on the bench to start the game for the first time this season, has eight points and three steals.

GU had 12 steals in the opening 20 minutes.

Zags end the half with 12 steals, this one from @xAaronCook10 pic.twitter.com/qAWEfdxLZl — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) December 23, 2020

Jamaure Gregg leads the Demons with five points and five boards.

The Zags shot 51.4% from the floor and just 11.1% (1 of 9) from 3-point range in the half. NW State was held to 26.9% shooting and 18.2% from deep.

No player is in double figures scoring so far, while 24 players have seen playing time so far (14 for Northwestern State, 10 for GU).

Second half

Final - Gonzaga 95, NW State 78

Zags clear out the bench to close this on out after a bit of a scare from the Demons in the second half.

Gonzaga holds off Demons 95-78. Timme with 25, Suggs with 19 and Kispert with 18. Northwestern State scored 61 points in the second half (GU 52). — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) December 23, 2020

4:30 - Gonzaga 82, NW State 66

Gonzaga turns to Drew Timme to get the offense going. The sophomore forward is up to a game-high 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting and nine rebounds.

6:59 - Gonzaga 75, NW State 64

Northwestern State keeps on scoring inside and outside, Zags lead down to 75-64, 6:68 left. — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) December 23, 2020

Demons did away with draining the shot clock and scored 47 points in the first 13 minutes of second half. — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) December 23, 2020

9:28 - Gonzaga 68, NW State 55

Gonzaga’s defense hasn’t shown up this half. Northwestern State shooting 15 of 23 FG (65.2%), 7 of 8 on 3s. GU’s lead down to 68-55 with 9:30 left. Timeout Zags — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) December 23, 2020

11:14 - Gonzaga 66, NW State 49

Demons find their offense in the second half with 30 points in the first 9 minutes.

NW State 13-of-20 shooting this half.

15 points and 7 boards so far for @drewtimme2 pic.twitter.com/3igIhppaxZ — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) December 23, 2020

15:35 - Gonzaga 52, NW State 32

Demos cut GU’s lead to 15, but Kispert responds with a 3 in transition and a baseline drive for a layup while being fouled. FT coming, GU 52-32 — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) December 23, 2020

Zags sleepy start to second half. Demons hit 2 3s and a putback, Zags turn it over twice. GU up 45-25 after two Suggs’ free throws — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) December 23, 2020

Zags replace Watson with Nembhard in Starting 5

Zags shuffle starting lineup: Suggs, Ayayi, Kispert, Timme, and Nembhard starts in place of Watson — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) December 23, 2020

Pregame

Ben Gregg was on the floor GU’s warmups — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) December 23, 2020

It’s a 𝗚𝗥𝗔𝗬 kind of day 😏 pic.twitter.com/N6trC0sX7p — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) December 22, 2020

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Jairus Roberson (NWSU) 10.9 33.0 82.4 Corey Kispert (GU) 21.4 62.3 88.9 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Kendal Coleman (NWSU) 7.9 5.3 2.6 Joel Ayayi (GU) 8.6 6.4 2.2 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG CJ Jones (NWSU) 2.9 1.2 17.3 Jalen Suggs (GU) 6.0 2.8 26.4

Team stats

Northwestern St. Gonzaga Points 68.1 94.6 Points allowed 83.7 76.8 Field goal pct. 38.3 54.4 Rebounds 37.9 41.6 Assists 12.2 21.0 Blocks 2.2 2.4 Steals 5.8 8.4 Streak Lost 3 Won 5

Last game

