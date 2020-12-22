Washington State women bounce back from Oregon loss with victory over Eastern Washington

From staff reports

PULLMAN – Ula Motuga led a balanced attack with 13 points as Washington State defeated visiting Eastern Washington 73-52 Tuesday afternoon in a nonconference women’s basketball game.

Charlisse Leger-Walker added 12 points, Celena Molina scored 11 and Michaela Jones had 10 points for the Cougars (4-1), who rebounded from a 69-65 loss to No. 8 Oregon the previous day.

“That’s a really good basketball team we just played – smart and savvy and they really play as a team,” EWU coach Wendy Schuller said.

WSU’s Johanna Teder dished out five assists, Bella Murekatete (Genesis Prep) grabbed six rebounds and Molina had five steals. Leger-Walker and Jones were both 2 for 4 from 3-point range, as the Cougars made 8 of 19 attempts from beyond the arc.

Maisie Burnham (Liberty of Spangle) led EWU (1-6) with game-high totals of 16 points and eight rebounds. Kennedy Dickie and Grace Kirschner (Sandpoint) each added 10 points.

WSU outscored the Eagles 17-7 in the second quarter to take a 33-20 halftime lead.

EWU never got closer than 12 points in the second half.