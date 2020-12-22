Water Cooler: Family Christmas trivia
UPDATED: Tue., Dec. 22, 2020
If you need to spark a little conversation with your family or friends this holiday weekend, and are brave enough to spur a bit of friendly competition, try your hand at Christmas trivia. Use these questions and make a few of your own if you like. Winner takes the presents.
The film, “Miracle on 34th Street,” is based on which real-life department store?
• Macy’s
Which year did Christmas become a federal holiday?
• 1870
Which three words are used to describe the Grinch in the book and animated film, “How The Grinch Stole Christmas”? Hint, they all start with the letter “s.”
• Stink, stank, stunk
In the movie, “It’s A Wonderful Life,” what happens every time a bell rings?
• An angel gets their wings
Which Hollywood actor voiced six different roles in “The Polar Express”?
• Tom Hanks
In Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” what is Scrooge’s first name?
• Ebenezer
Most culinary historians agree that eggnog originates from the early medieval period of which country?
• Britain
Which country has the holiday folklore tradition of “La Befana,” an old woman (often portrayed as a witch) who delivers presents in shoes set near the fireplace?
• Italy
In “A Christmas Carol,” what is the name of the last ghost that visits Scrooge?
• The Ghost of Christmas Yet To Come
How do you say Merry Christmas in Hawaiian?
• Mele Kalikimaka
When an old top hat was placed upon Frosty the Snowman’s head, what did he do?
• He began to dance around
In the movie, “A Christmas Story,” what is Ralphie’s little brother’s name?
• Randy
In the song, “Winter Wonderland,” what is the snowman named?
• Parson Brown
In the film “Home Alone,” where do the McCalllisters plan to go for vacation?
• Pairs
In the movie, “Elf,” what is the first rule of The Code of Elves?
• Treat every day like Christmas
What is the name of the main villain in the movie, “The Nightmare Before Christmas”?
• Oogie Boogie
In the song, “The Christmas Song,” whose eyes are all aglow?
• Tiny tots
Baby Jesus was born in which city?
• Bethlehem
The main character who later turns into Santa in the movie “The Santa Clause,” is named what in real life?
• Scott Calvin
In addition to the three French hens, two turtle doves and a partridge in a pear tree, what is given on the fourth day of Christmas in the song, “The Twelve Days of Christmas”?
• Four calling birds
How do you say Merry Christmas in Spanish?
• Feliz Navidad
In, “A Christmas Carol,” how many ghosts visit Scrooge in total?
• Four
Which three of Santa’s reindeer have names that start with the letter “d”?
• Dancer, Dasher and Donner
What was Frosty the Snowman’s nose made from?
• A button
In the 1964 stop-motion movie “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” what is the name of the elf who befriends Rudolph?
• Hermey
In the poem, “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” how many reindeer are named?
• Eight
The first song broadcast from space in 1965 was which popular Christmas carol?
• “Jingle Bells”
The first Christmas tree was put up at Rockefeller Center in 1931, but what year was the first official Christmas tree lighting ceremony?
• 1933
“Las doce uvas de la suerte” is a Spanish tradition that involves eating twelve of what as the clock bell strikes midnight on Dec. 31?
• Grapes
What does Santa say at the end of the original version of the poem, “’Twas the Night Before Christmas”?
• “Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night.”
