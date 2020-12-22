Water Cooler: Family Christmas trivia

If you need to spark a little conversation with your family or friends this holiday weekend, and are brave enough to spur a bit of friendly competition, try your hand at Christmas trivia. Use these questions and make a few of your own if you like. Winner takes the presents.

The film, “Miracle on 34th Street,” is based on which real-life department store?

• Macy’s

Which year did Christmas become a federal holiday?

• 1870

Which three words are used to describe the Grinch in the book and animated film, “How The Grinch Stole Christmas”? Hint, they all start with the letter “s.”

• Stink, stank, stunk

In the movie, “It’s A Wonderful Life,” what happens every time a bell rings?

• An angel gets their wings

Which Hollywood actor voiced six different roles in “The Polar Express”?

• Tom Hanks

In Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” what is Scrooge’s first name?

• Ebenezer

Most culinary historians agree that eggnog originates from the early medieval period of which country?

• Britain

Which country has the holiday folklore tradition of “La Befana,” an old woman (often portrayed as a witch) who delivers presents in shoes set near the fireplace?

• Italy

In “A Christmas Carol,” what is the name of the last ghost that visits Scrooge?

• The Ghost of Christmas Yet To Come

How do you say Merry Christmas in Hawaiian?

• Mele Kalikimaka

When an old top hat was placed upon Frosty the Snowman’s head, what did he do?

• He began to dance around

In the movie, “A Christmas Story,” what is Ralphie’s little brother’s name?

• Randy

In the song, “Winter Wonderland,” what is the snowman named?

• Parson Brown

In the film “Home Alone,” where do the McCalllisters plan to go for vacation?

• Pairs

In the movie, “Elf,” what is the first rule of The Code of Elves?

• Treat every day like Christmas

What is the name of the main villain in the movie, “The Nightmare Before Christmas”?

• Oogie Boogie

In the song, “The Christmas Song,” whose eyes are all aglow?

• Tiny tots

Baby Jesus was born in which city?

• Bethlehem

The main character who later turns into Santa in the movie “The Santa Clause,” is named what in real life?

• Scott Calvin

In addition to the three French hens, two turtle doves and a partridge in a pear tree, what is given on the fourth day of Christmas in the song, “The Twelve Days of Christmas”?

• Four calling birds

How do you say Merry Christmas in Spanish?

• Feliz Navidad

In, “A Christmas Carol,” how many ghosts visit Scrooge in total?

• Four

Which three of Santa’s reindeer have names that start with the letter “d”?

• Dancer, Dasher and Donner

What was Frosty the Snowman’s nose made from?

• A button

In the 1964 stop-motion movie “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” what is the name of the elf who befriends Rudolph?

• Hermey

In the poem, “’Twas the Night Before Christmas,” how many reindeer are named?

• Eight

The first song broadcast from space in 1965 was which popular Christmas carol?

• “Jingle Bells”

The first Christmas tree was put up at Rockefeller Center in 1931, but what year was the first official Christmas tree lighting ceremony?

• 1933

“Las doce uvas de la suerte” is a Spanish tradition that involves eating twelve of what as the clock bell strikes midnight on Dec. 31?

• Grapes

What does Santa say at the end of the original version of the poem, “’Twas the Night Before Christmas”?

• “Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night.”