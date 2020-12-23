100 years ago in Spokane: Jailbirds jolly as they prepare for holiday meal

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The inmates of the Spokane County Jail delivered the following message to the outside world: “Merry Christmas to the folks of Spokane – and many of em.”

The Spokane Daily Chronicle sent a reporter into the jail to talk to the inmates as they prepared their own holiday dinner.

“This if fine, great – couldn’t be better!” said prisoner Bob Martin, as he cracked nuts in the jail kitchen. “You couldn’t get me to leave here. This is sure a merry Christmas.”

The Chronicle said that “each inmate, with few exceptions, wore a broad smile today … there was an added humor and pleasantness to their casual everyday jests.”

The jolly mood was not, however, universal.

“Personally, I don’t think much of this Christmas,” said Otto Anderson, in for petty larceny. “… Last Christmas I spent with my family, wife and kid, at my home in Portland. I wish I was there now. A man don’t realize what it is to break the law until he gets in jail. Never again!”

From the fire beat: Spokane firefighters were breathing a sigh of relief. As of Christmas afternoon, no fires due to Christmas candles had been reported.

The fire chief advised that people take their Christmas trees down at “the first possible moment” after the celebration.

“The tree itself becomes highly inflammable and should not be allowed to stand after Christmas,” said the chief.

Also on this date

(From the Associated Press)

A.D. 336: The first known commemoration of Christmas on Dec. 25 took place in Rome.