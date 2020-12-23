Spokane County’s unemployment rate rose to 6.7% in November

Spokane County’s nonseasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 6.7% in November, according to the Washington State Employment Security Department.

The county posted an increase of 800 nonfarm jobs and 700 private sector jobs in November, compared with a month prior, the department reported Tuesday.

The education and health services sector had the greatest number of jobs added in November at 1,300. The service providing sector added 1,000 jobs, while professional and business services increased by 600, compared with October.

The leisure and hospitality sector shed 600 jobs, which included a drop of 300 positions at restaurants and bars. The financial activities sector lost 400 jobs in November.

The county’s unemployment rate was 5.8% in October and 4.5% in November 2019.

There were 16,470 unemployed people in the county in November, an increase of 1,162 compared with October, according to ESD data.