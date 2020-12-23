Water Cooler: Refresh your space for your 2021 resolutions

The most anticipated new year ever is upon us. One way you can greet it is to refresh your space so that it better serves your upcoming goals and aspirations. Although most are crossing their fingers to not spend as much time at home in the coming year, this year has been a lesson in how our space and how we operate within it can affect our lives. With that and New Year’s resolutions in mind, here are a few ways to get started in making your space more functional, enjoyable and intentional.

There is one prerequisite before getting started. Make sure to thoroughly enjoy some rest this holiday. That rest might not be on the actual holiday, but take advantage of this season of reflection and celebration to squeeze in a moment for yourself. In order to greet the new year, it can be helpful to try to shake the last one off first. Once you’ve done your best to rest up, it’s time to tackle your space.

An unpredictable but important way to start is to purge your belongings. Getting rid of extra, unneeded belongings is a principal found across most contemporary philosophy of design, and for good reason. Where you draw the line is up to you, but most people feel pretty gleeful after dropping off a bag of long-neglected donations, so it’s worth a try. It also can help you better value and take care of the items you want to keep.

Clothing is a great area to start. If you aim to be more environmentally friendly this year, you can start by limiting clothing consumption. Evaluate your wardrobe and see if you’ve honed in on your fashion. Rid yourself of clothes that no longer interest you and asses your keepers for wear.

Weed out things like decor, tools, supplies and areas like the storage, garage and pantry. Start in the area that applies most to your goal this year. For example, if you want to get back to painting, start with your old paints, brushes and other supplies. Toss or donate what you no longer need or use. This can help you focus on what you do have to use. Apply this to any hobby or goal, like gardening, woodworking, working on cars or sewing.

Once you’ve figured out what gets to stay, organize it. The unnecessary items are gotten rid of to help focus your space and life around your priorities this upcoming year, but organizing what you keep brings in functionality. Say you want to cook more this year. You’ve narrowed down your overstuffed spice cabinet, now figure out how to store your spices to make them visible and accessible so you can be inspired by what you have and can use them without hassle.

Make repairs. Coming back to clothing, if some of your favorite items are wearing out, try your hand at mending. If you have a wobbly table in your shop or studio where you hope to spend more time creating things, find a way to stabilize it. If the space where you want to workout this year has a hole in the way, try to patch it. Doing repairs like this not only make your space more inviting and functional for whatever purpose they serve, but they can also build valuable skills, help you spend less money and reduce waste.

Lastly, tidy up. You surely have kicked up some dust with all this sorting and repairing. As both a symbolic and literal sweeping out of the old year in preparation for the new year, get your space in order so you can start fresh in 2021.