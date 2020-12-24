Business beat

Miscellaneous

The YMCA of the Inland Northwest has hired Charles Wells as the new chief financial officer. Wells, who previously served as an audit manager at Anastasi, Moore & Martin, brings financial, accounting, and internal audit knowledge from experience in public accounting and private industry. He graduated from Gonzaga University, majoring in finance, and Eastern Washington University, majoring in accounting. Wells replaces Alan Lesher, who is transitioning to the role of President and CEO.

Ryan McComb has joined BumbleBar, Inc.’s new division, Clean Copack, to serve as as customer liaison in the Success Manager position. He will be the point of contact for Clean Copack’s clients and oversee research and development.

McComb previously served as a department head for Stay Alfred, Inc., and worked for more than four years as a reverse logistics specialist with Huppin’s Life and Technology. BumbleBar is a manufacturer of plant-based, gluten-free bars and cookies.

Clean Copack, contract packager, focuses on the production, consulting, recipe scaling and product testing of plant-based and health food products.