In brief: City of Spokane holiday closures

From local reports

With fewer Red Kettles due to COVID-19, the Salvation Army of Spokane is experiencing a shortfall of $35,000 from this time last year.

With the decline of financial donations, the Salvation Army said its free programs are at risk of not meeting the needs of the community’s vulnerable populations.

Donations to the Red Kettles help families and individuals at Christmas and into the New Year. Some of the programs include the following:

•Sally’s House, an emergency facility for children, ages 2-12, who are removed from their homes due to abuse, neglect, abandonment or criminal activity.

•Evangeline’s House, a short-term emergency care placement for youth, ages 12-20. The program offers 15 to 30 nights of shelter for young people.

•Family Emergency Safe Shelter provides 12 fully furnished studio units for homeless couples or families with children. Participants can stay for up to 90 days while working with a case manager to find homes.

•Celebrate Recovery, a Christian, 12-step recovery program for adults.

Donations can be made Thursday and on Christmas Day at the kettles or at https://bit.ly/34nmK5g.

Checks earmarked “To The Salvation Army of Spokane Red Kettles” can be mailed to or dropped off at The Salvation Army of Spokane, 222 E. Indiana Ave., Spokane, WA 99207.