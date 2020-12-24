Wandering Table restaurant in Kendall Yards to close permanently

Wandering Table, an upscale eatery in the Kendall Yards neighborhood, will close permanently Jan. 9, the business announced Thursday on Facebook.

“Due to the current economic situation in our region, we will no longer be able to continue operating The Wandering Table in Kendall Yards. Thank you for your support and continued patronage!” the restaurant wrote in a post.

The restaurant plans to keep the brand and hold “pop-ups” in the future, but the restaurant on West Summit Parkway will close permanently, the business confirmed.

Opened in May 2014 by chef Adam Hegsted, Wandering Table offered American-style shareable plates in addition to housemade cocktails. The idea for the restaurant was borne out of the 12-course dinners Hegsted would prepare on a traveling basis prior to the restaurant’s opening.

It is the latest in a series of locally owned restaurants to close their doors during the pandemic, including downtown’s Garageland and Rocky Rococo, Geno’s on Hamilton Street and the Timber Creek Grill Buffet in Spokane Valley.

Wandering Table will continue taking to-go and delivery orders through Jan. 9. They can be reached at (509) 443-4410.