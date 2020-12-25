$100K-plus coming to Tri-Cities area nonprofits, thanks to two Hanford contractors

Tri-City Herald

Two Hanford contractors have made end-of-the-year donations totaling more than $100,000 to Tri-Cities area nonprofits.

Hanford Mission Integration Solutions, the contractor that will take over sitewide services at the nuclear reservation next month, donated $60,000 to 12 nonprofits.

“This has been a challenging year for so many and we know that more people and organizations are in need than ever before,” said Bob Wilkinson, president of Mission Integration Solutions.

“These ‘12 gifts of gratitude’ are our initial way of saying thank you to this community as we prepare to take on the Hanford Mission Essential Services Contract on January 25, 2021,” he said.

As part of the new contractor’s community commitment plan, it will invest $10 million in the community over its 10 year contract, it said.

Its focus will be on regional educational outreach programs, regional purchasing programs and community support.

Its current donation is for $5,000 to 12 organizations:

• American Red Cross, Northwest Region

• Columbia Basin College Foundation

• Communities in Schools of Benton and Franklin Counties

• Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin Counties

• Habitat for Humanity, Tri-County Partners

• Meals on Wheels

• Second Harvest

• Service Peace Warriors

• Support, Advocacy & Resource Center

• Safe Harbor Crisis Center

• United Way of Benton and Franklin Counties

• Washington State University Tri-Cities Foundation

Mission Integration Solutions is owned by Leidos, Centerra Group and Parsons.

Bechtel donations

Hanford contractor Bechtel National, which is building and starting up the vitrification plant on the Hanford site, announced a $32,000 donation this month to organizations that include the Domestic Violence Shelter, 2nd Harvest Food Bank, Yakima County Food Bank and the Benton Franklin Crisis Center.

Bechtel also renewed its commitments to the Bikes for Tikes, STEM Foundation, The Arc of the Tri-Cities, Down Syndrome Association of the Mid-Columbia, Communities in Schools and Modern Living Services with more than $10,000.

Bechtel and its employees also teamed up to donate $18,000 in toys and cash to the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots campaign. And Bechtel employees sponsored more than 60 children in the Department of Children, Youth, & Families Giving Trees Campaign.