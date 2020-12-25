Coeur d’Alene woman killed, three injured in U.S. 95 collision near Moscow

From staff reports

Idaho State Police are investigating a two-car collision that occurred Thursday night on northbound U.S. 95, south of Moscow, that claimed the life of a Coeur d’Alene woman.

Calleen White, 75, of Coeur d’Alene was killed when the 2000 Nissan Altima in which she was a passenger, driven by 24-year-old Haley Dismukes of Post Falls, was struck head-on at approximately 7:35 p.m. by a 2005 Pontiac Vibe driven by Stacey Davis, 47, of Moscow, who was traveling southbound on U.S. 95 and attempted to turn left onto Eid Road as Dismukes’ car approached.

Davis was transported from the scene in a personal vehicle to Gritman Medical Center.

Dismukes, White and Brock Montee, 32, of Post Falls, were transported via ambulance to Gritman Medical Center, where White was pronounced dead.

Investigators are still looking into which of the vehicles’ occupants were wearing seat belts.