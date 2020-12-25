Early Christmas morning flames damage East Trent auto repair shop

From staff reports

From staff reports

A large Christmas morning fire broke out at an auto repair shop not far from Spokane Community College.

Crews responded to the early morning first alarm commercial fire at East Trent Avenue and North Hough Street, fire Capt. Brian Schaeffer wrote on Facebook.

It took firefighters two hours to suppress the flames, KXLY-TV reported, which had spread from the auto repair shop to the roofline of an adjoining office building.

When Spokane fire crews first arrived at the scene, KXLY reported, they struggled to access the building because of a narrow driveway. The fire department said it had to force fencing and gates to get though.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.