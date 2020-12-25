Kalispell man accused of killing his wife

By Scott Shindeldecker Daily Inter Lake </p><p>(Kalispell, Mont.)

A Kalispell man charged with killing his wife was jailed late Thursday afternoon in the Flathead County Detention Center.

Bradley Jay Hillious, 34, is facing one count of deliberate homicide. His bail was set at $750,000. His initial court appearance is set for Monday, Dec. 28.

According to the charging document, the incident occurred Tuesday, Dec. 15, at a residence south of Kalispell on Willow Glen Trail just east of U.S. 93.

Brad’s wife, 33-year-old Amanda Hillious, a mother of four, died Dec. 19.

On Tuesday, Dec. 22, Montana State Crime Lab pathologist Dr. Sunil Prashar determined Amanda died of blunt force injuries associated with neck compression.

An investigation by Flathead County Sheriff’s Office deputies began Dec. 15 when they answered a 911 call. When deputies arrived, Brad’s father, Scott Hillious, directed them inside the home where Amanda lay on the floor.

Brad was reportedly attempting to render aid to her. He said he heard someone scream, came out of his room and saw Amanda laying at the bottom of the stairs, according to the court document.

She was taken to the hospital. When detectives spoke to the emergency room physician he said Amanda had several injuries, including a cut on her head, a lacerated liver and broken ribs.

Detectives spoke to Brad and he allegedly said after hearing the scream, he got dressed and saw his wife at the bottom of the stairs. He said he took his 3-year-old daughter into his bedroom and turned on a tablet for her because he “didn’t want her to see whatever was down there.”

Brad said he began performing CPR on Amanda. He also allegedly said he and Amanda had marital problems earlier in April and May, but they decided to reconcile. He said they hadn’t had any problems since.

Other court documents indicate Amanda requested an order of protection April 17 against Brad and Scott, her father-in-law. It was issued April 27. The order was dismissed May 7 when both Brad and Amanda agreed to reconcile.

A second court document indicated Brad filed for divorce April 21, but the matter was dropped in May when the order of protection was dismissed.

Scott Hillious also spoke with investigators Dec. 15, and he said he was in his bedroom when he woke to the sound of barking dogs and heard “ow” or “help.” He said he heard Brad and the 3-year-old child come out of the bedroom. Scott said he left his bedroom and saw Brad standing near the base of the stairs. He said Brad told him Amanda fell down the stairs. Scott also allegedly said Brad was upstairs the whole time until he was at the bottom of the stairs.

On Thursday, Dec. 17, forensic interviews were conducted with two of Amanda’s children.

One of her sons said she woke him Dec. 15 to get ready for school. He said he was eating breakfast and could hear his mother and father arguing in their bedroom. He said his father dragged his mother off the couch and hit her with an open hand and a closed fist. The boy said his father told him to go to his room and the boy said he heard his father take his mother downstairs.

The boy also said he heard his mother tell his father to stop hitting her and he heard her scream “call 911.” He also said he heard her coming up the steps, but then it sounded as if she fell.

Another one of Amanda’s sons said he heard his mom scream “stop Brad.”

According to the charging document, on Thursday a detective called Brad and asked him if he and his father, Scott, could come in for an interview. Brad allegedly said he wanted to speak with legal counsel and would call back later.

A short while later, Brad called 911 and said Scott Hillious had killed himself.

Sheriff Brian Heino said an investigation was underway to determine how Scott Hillious died.

When an officer spoke to Brad, he allegedly said his father told him “I can’t do this anymore. I’m not going to jail. I love you.”

Brad also allegedly told investigators he was having an affair and Amanda had confronted him. The court document alleged Brad said he and Amanda had a physical altercation on the morning of Dec. 15.

When he was asked if he had caused Amanda’s death, Brad allegedly said he wanted to speak with an attorney.

Brad Hillious faces a maximum term of 100 years in the Montana State Prison.