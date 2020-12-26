Firefighters save two dogs and a cat from Spokane Valley house fire on Christmas

Firefighters from Spokane and Spokane Valley fought a house fire caused by a faulty chimney on Christmas, saving two dogs and a cat, according to a Spokane Valley Fire Department news release.

Spokane Valley firefighters arrived around 8:30 p.m. Friday at a home burning down on the 7100 block of East Eighth Avenue, the release said.

A neighbor called 911 after seeing flames coming from the side of the house near the chimney, the release said.

Neighbors knocked on the door to notify any residents but found no one was home, the release said.

The crew from Valley Engine 6 was the first unit on scene and called for help as the unit used “aggressive fire tactics” to attack the fire from the outside.

Crews found and safely removed two dogs and a cat from the structure, and none of the firefighters was injured, according to the release.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department, in its release, reminded homeowners to get their wood stoves, fireplaces and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year.