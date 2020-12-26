Socialist police cars

So the Spokane City Council decided to spend $418,000 on 4 new Tesla police cars in the name of political correctness (“Police to add four Tesla SUVs to fleet of patrol cars,” Dec. 16).

Too bad they don’t care about the citizens’ safety.otherwise they would have spent that money on more police officers. With all the murders and other problems we have right now I would have thought that would be a better plan, but who cares about the people who live here? As long as they get to look good in the eyes of their socialist party that is all that really matters.

Ron Shores

Spokane