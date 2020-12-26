Recap and highlights: No. 1 Gonzaga storms past No. 16 Virginia

Corey Kispert scored 32 points, Drew Timme had 29 and No. 1 Gonzaga never trailed in a 98-75 win against No. 16 Virginia at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Kispert set a career-high in scoring on 11-of-15 shooting for the Bulldogs. The senior from Edmonds, Washington, also tied a school record with nine made 3-pointers.

Gonzaga shot 60.3% from the field and made 10 of 20 3-pointers.

Timme, who also set a career high in points, had a game-high eight rebounds in his return to Texas. The sophomore forward went to high school in Richardson.

Kihei Clark led Virginia with 19 points. Trey Murphy III had 15 points and Sam Hauser chipped in 10.

The Cavaliers turned the ball over a season-high 15 times, which Gonzaga converted into 27 points.

Gonzaga freshman Jalen Suggs finished with eight points after not scoring in the first half. The point guard added seven rebounds and six assists.

The Zags jumped out to a 10-point lead five minutes in and led by 10-plus points for the final 30 minutes of the game.

Gonzaga returns to action on Monday when it hosts Northern Arizona at the McCarthey Athletic Center.

First half

14:15 – Gonzaga 18, Virginia 5: Corey Kispert has 10 points and the Zags lead by double digits as Virginia calls timeout.

Gonzaga is shooting 60% from the field and is 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Kispert made the three 3s.

Seen this before - Zags white-hot start, up 18-5. Kispert 3 3s, Nembhard two 17-foot jumpers — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) December 26, 2020

Virginia is shooting just 28.6% and has turned the ball over four times. GU has zero turnovers.

Virginia’s first three possessions: turnover, turnover, turnover. GU’s: Watson layup, Kispert 3, Timme 2 FTs. Hauser three-point play cuts GU’s lead to 7-3. — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) December 26, 2020

After GU’s 47th open shot, Tony Bennett had enough. Zags hitting their shots early. pic.twitter.com/DZkyuMcM6w — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) December 26, 2020

11:13 – Gonzaga 23, Virginia 12: The Cavaliers use an 7-0 run after their first timeout to cut the Zags lead to 18-12 before a 3 from Corey Kispert and a basket by Drew Timme pushes the GU lead back over 10.

Kispert has 13 points. Timme has four points and two rebounds.

Sam Hauser leads Virginia with six points.

Kispert came to play. 4-5 from behind the arc so far for 13 points. Still outscoring Virginia himself. pic.twitter.com/i5ThiCd7AB — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) December 26, 2020

Drew Timme takes 7-1 Jay Huff to the rim. Nice drive and finish from the Texas native who flashes his signature celebration twice after. pic.twitter.com/muGh1fO6Wg — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) December 26, 2020

7:34 – Gonzaga 31, Virginia 15: A 7-0 run for the Zags during the last 3 minutes expands their lead to 15 over the Cavaliers.

Andrew Nembhard has come off the bench to score seven points on 3-of-3 shooting for Gonzaga. Point guard Jalen Suggs is 0 of 4 from the field, but has five assists.

Nembhard finishes with Murphy III bumping him through an impressive runner. pic.twitter.com/PFECC1PKjV — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) December 26, 2020

Zags 31-16, running floor, Kispert draining 3s, scoring in half court on dribble penetration. Suggs has assisted on five of GU’s 11 baskets — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) December 26, 2020

3:09 – Gonzaga 42, Virginia 24: The hot-shooting Zags continue to increase their lead over the Cavaliers.

Gonzaga is shooting 57.7% from the field and 50% from 3-point range. Corey Kispert leads GU with 18 points. Drew Timme has 13 points and five rebounds.

Kispert has gotten better every season at attacking the rim. Something that NBA teams wanted to see more of. Does a great job with his weaker hand here. pic.twitter.com/O8IQRaWywA — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) December 26, 2020

The motion on and off the ball leads to passing lanes and easy shots like this. Great vision from Nembhard and a composed finish from Timme. pic.twitter.com/hQZGSUzZN3 — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) December 26, 2020

Virginia is shooting 40.9% and 30% from 3.

All Zags so far: Nembhard finds Timme for layup. Timme 13 points, Kispert 18, team shooting 58% — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) December 26, 2020

Halftime

Gonzaga 44, Virginia 31: Corey Kispert has 18 points, Drew Timme has 15 in his return to Texas and the Bulldogs lead the Cavaliers by 13 at halftime in Fort Worth.

Kispert is 6-of-8 shooting and 5 of 7 from 3-point range.

Timme, a sophomore forward from Richardson, Texas, also has a team-high five rebounds.

Virginia scored the last seven points of the half to cut into GU’s advantage.

Half: Virginia scores last seven points, cuts GU’s lead to 44-31. Kispert (18) and Timme (15) scored 33 of GU’s 44 points. Virginia gives up 54 points per game on average. — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) December 26, 2020

Guard Kihei Clark leads the Cavaliers with 11 points. Trey Murphy III has added nine points.

Gonzaga freshman Jalen Suggs has six assists and five rebounds, however the point guard is 0-of-4 shooting.

Andrew Nembhard has chipped in seven points for GU on 3-of-3 shooting.

Virginia has turned the ball over nine times to Gonzaga’s three. The Bulldogs have 19 points off of those UVA turnovers. The Cavaliers have just three points off turnovers.

Second half

15:54 – Gonzaga 62, Virginia 38: A 13-3 run by Gonzaga forces Virginia into a timeout.

The Bulldogs, led by Corey Kispert’s outside shooting, have made six of their last eight shots. Kispert has nine points in the half on 3-of-5 shooting from 3-point range. The senior from Edmonds, Washington, is 8 of 12 from 3 in the game.

Nothing better than a heat-check from 30 feet. @corey_kispert with his career-best 8th 3-pointer. pic.twitter.com/cgdfyHtF3u — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) December 26, 2020

14:17 – Gonzaga 62, Virginia 43: Cavaliers 7-footer Jay Huff has picked up his fourth foul.

Huff scores five straight after returning to court with three fouls, then gets called for fourth blocking Timme’s dunk attempt. Zags 62-43 — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) December 26, 2020

11:46 – Gonzaga 68, Virginia 47: Forward Drew Timme is up to 21 points for the Zags, who lead by 21 at the under-12 timeout.

Corey Kispert continues to lead GU in scoring. He has 27 points on 9-of-13 shooting.

Timme has a game-high eight rebounds.

Kihei Clark leads Virginia with 15 points.

Both teams are seeing their fouls start to add up in the second half. GU has eight team fouls and UVA has six.

Zags freshman Jalen Suggs got his first two points of the game on a strong take to the basket.

Suggs wanted his first basket I’d say. Rips the ball back for the easy layup. pic.twitter.com/bJ4gBRSwQb — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) December 26, 2020

Suggs’ first bucked comes with 12 minutes left, but he’s made impact with 6 assists, 5 boards and 3 steals — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) December 26, 2020

7:53 – Gonzaga 84, Virginia 58: The Zags remain red-hot shooting the ball and lead the Cavaliers by 26.

Gonzaga has made seven of its last eight shots and is shooting 62%. GU is also at 50% from 3-point range.

Suggs forces the steal, shows good body control to catch a pass behind him, then a nice finish at the rim. Continues to make an impact. pic.twitter.com/cYUkQnEuxP — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) December 26, 2020

Corey Kispert leads the way for the Zags with a career-high 29 points. Drew Timme has 23.

3:40 – Gonzaga 93, Virginia 63: The Bulldogs push the lead to 30 with under 4 minutes to play.

Gonzaga is shooting 77.3% (17 of 22) this half.

With the big lead, Corey Kispert and Drew Timme’s games appear to be over. Kispert checked out with 32 points on 11-of-15 shooting. He tied a school record with nine made 3s. Timme had 29 points and eight rebounds when he left the game.

Kispert checks out career-high 32 points and nine 3s. Timme checks out with career-high 29 points. — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) December 26, 2020

Add @corey_kispert to the school record of nine 3-pointers with this shot. Sits atop the list with Dickau and Pangos. pic.twitter.com/bjJvTHzAVm — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) December 26, 2020

Kispert 3 one of the record books. Joins Dan Dickau (twice) and Kevin Pangos with nine 3s in a game. Dickau made nine in one half. — Jim Meehan (@SRJimm) December 26, 2020

Gonzaga freshman Dominick Harris, Julian Strawther and Oumar Ballo all checked in.

Starting 5

Pregame

YOUR starting 🖐️ vs. @ZagMBB

#0 - Kiheil Clark

#2 - Reece Beekman

#53 - Tomas Woldetensae

#10 - Sam Hauser

#30 - Jay Huff

🔶⚔️🔷 #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/L4no5FViWx — Virginia Men’s Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) December 26, 2020

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Sam Hauser (UVA) 13.4 56.3 75.0 Corey Kispert (GU) 20.8 61.6 90.0 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Jay Huff (UVA) 6.2 5.2 1.0 Joel Ayayi (GU) 7.5 5.7 1.8 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Kihei Clark (UVA) 3.0 1.8 28.4 Jalen Suggs (GU) 5.8 3.0 27.0

Team stats

Virginia Gonzaga Points 74.4 94.7 Points allowed 54.0 77.0 Field goal pct. 49.8 55.1 Rebounds 35.0 40.8 Assists 14.0 20.8 Blocks 4.6 3.2 Steals 5.8 9.2 Streak Won 3 Won 6

