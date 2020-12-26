Recap and highlights: No. 1 Gonzaga storms past No. 16 Virginia
UPDATED: Sat., Dec. 26, 2020
Corey Kispert scored 32 points, Drew Timme had 29 and No. 1 Gonzaga never trailed in a 98-75 win against No. 16 Virginia at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
Kispert set a career-high in scoring on 11-of-15 shooting for the Bulldogs. The senior from Edmonds, Washington, also tied a school record with nine made 3-pointers.
Gonzaga shot 60.3% from the field and made 10 of 20 3-pointers.
Timme, who also set a career high in points, had a game-high eight rebounds in his return to Texas. The sophomore forward went to high school in Richardson.
Kihei Clark led Virginia with 19 points. Trey Murphy III had 15 points and Sam Hauser chipped in 10.
The Cavaliers turned the ball over a season-high 15 times, which Gonzaga converted into 27 points.
Gonzaga freshman Jalen Suggs finished with eight points after not scoring in the first half. The point guard added seven rebounds and six assists.
The Zags jumped out to a 10-point lead five minutes in and led by 10-plus points for the final 30 minutes of the game.
Gonzaga returns to action on Monday when it hosts Northern Arizona at the McCarthey Athletic Center.
First half
14:15 – Gonzaga 18, Virginia 5: Corey Kispert has 10 points and the Zags lead by double digits as Virginia calls timeout.
Gonzaga is shooting 60% from the field and is 3 of 5 from 3-point range. Kispert made the three 3s.
Virginia is shooting just 28.6% and has turned the ball over four times. GU has zero turnovers.
11:13 – Gonzaga 23, Virginia 12: The Cavaliers use an 7-0 run after their first timeout to cut the Zags lead to 18-12 before a 3 from Corey Kispert and a basket by Drew Timme pushes the GU lead back over 10.
Kispert has 13 points. Timme has four points and two rebounds.
Sam Hauser leads Virginia with six points.
7:34 – Gonzaga 31, Virginia 15: A 7-0 run for the Zags during the last 3 minutes expands their lead to 15 over the Cavaliers.
Andrew Nembhard has come off the bench to score seven points on 3-of-3 shooting for Gonzaga. Point guard Jalen Suggs is 0 of 4 from the field, but has five assists.
3:09 – Gonzaga 42, Virginia 24: The hot-shooting Zags continue to increase their lead over the Cavaliers.
Gonzaga is shooting 57.7% from the field and 50% from 3-point range. Corey Kispert leads GU with 18 points. Drew Timme has 13 points and five rebounds.
Virginia is shooting 40.9% and 30% from 3.
Halftime
Gonzaga 44, Virginia 31: Corey Kispert has 18 points, Drew Timme has 15 in his return to Texas and the Bulldogs lead the Cavaliers by 13 at halftime in Fort Worth.
Kispert is 6-of-8 shooting and 5 of 7 from 3-point range.
Timme, a sophomore forward from Richardson, Texas, also has a team-high five rebounds.
Virginia scored the last seven points of the half to cut into GU’s advantage.
Guard Kihei Clark leads the Cavaliers with 11 points. Trey Murphy III has added nine points.
Gonzaga freshman Jalen Suggs has six assists and five rebounds, however the point guard is 0-of-4 shooting.
Andrew Nembhard has chipped in seven points for GU on 3-of-3 shooting.
Virginia has turned the ball over nine times to Gonzaga’s three. The Bulldogs have 19 points off of those UVA turnovers. The Cavaliers have just three points off turnovers.
Second half
15:54 – Gonzaga 62, Virginia 38: A 13-3 run by Gonzaga forces Virginia into a timeout.
The Bulldogs, led by Corey Kispert’s outside shooting, have made six of their last eight shots. Kispert has nine points in the half on 3-of-5 shooting from 3-point range. The senior from Edmonds, Washington, is 8 of 12 from 3 in the game.
14:17 – Gonzaga 62, Virginia 43: Cavaliers 7-footer Jay Huff has picked up his fourth foul.
11:46 – Gonzaga 68, Virginia 47: Forward Drew Timme is up to 21 points for the Zags, who lead by 21 at the under-12 timeout.
Corey Kispert continues to lead GU in scoring. He has 27 points on 9-of-13 shooting.
Timme has a game-high eight rebounds.
Kihei Clark leads Virginia with 15 points.
Both teams are seeing their fouls start to add up in the second half. GU has eight team fouls and UVA has six.
Zags freshman Jalen Suggs got his first two points of the game on a strong take to the basket.
7:53 – Gonzaga 84, Virginia 58: The Zags remain red-hot shooting the ball and lead the Cavaliers by 26.
Gonzaga has made seven of its last eight shots and is shooting 62%. GU is also at 50% from 3-point range.
Corey Kispert leads the way for the Zags with a career-high 29 points. Drew Timme has 23.
3:40 – Gonzaga 93, Virginia 63: The Bulldogs push the lead to 30 with under 4 minutes to play.
Gonzaga is shooting 77.3% (17 of 22) this half.
With the big lead, Corey Kispert and Drew Timme’s games appear to be over. Kispert checked out with 32 points on 11-of-15 shooting. He tied a school record with nine made 3s. Timme had 29 points and eight rebounds when he left the game.
Gonzaga freshman Dominick Harris, Julian Strawther and Oumar Ballo all checked in.
