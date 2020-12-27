Chicago police investigating triple shooting, unrelated fatal shooting near Midway Airport

By Katherine </p><p>Rosenberg-Douglas Chicago Tribune

CHICAGO – Chicago police Sunday were investigating a shooting that injured two people and killed one, as well as an unrelated fatal shooting near Midway International Airport, officials said.

About 9 a.m. officers were called to the 5500 block of South Archer Avenue in the Southwest Side neighborhood of Vittum Park, according to a statement from Chicago police.

A male, who police said was estimated to be between 17 and 20 years old, had been standing outside when he was shot multiple times, authorities said. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he later was pronounced dead.

Police said the male had been shot in the back and shoulder. The Cook County medical examiner’s office had not released his name Sunday morning.

Detectives also were investigating an earlier, unrelated homicide and several unrelated non-fatal shootings.

Three people were shot, one fatally, about 4 a.m. in the 8300 block of South Paxton Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Police said a 24-year-old woman was sitting in a parked vehicle and two others were standing on the sidewalk nearby when they were shot at, and all three were struck by gunfire.

The woman, whose name had not been released, was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center a short time later, officials said.

A man, 36, was grazed on his neck and was shot in his left leg, police said. A second man, also 36, was shot once in his right leg. Both were also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and were being treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

No arrests had been made.