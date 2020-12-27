A Grip on Sports: Zags roll on Saturday, something the Seahawks hope to do this afternoon

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Two things to cover this morning. One from Saturday, the other happens today. Let’s get right to them.

• Gonzaga was near-perfect against 16th-ranked Virginia yesterday afternoon. As Bill Raftery called your attention to, the Zags’ defense was really good – though that has to be tempered by the Cavaliers’ almost-annual troubles getting their offense into sync. And the GU offense was perfect, or as perfect as a college basketball team’s offense can be.

Yes, these Bulldogs are running like an Iditarod sled team, despite all the bumps and downed trees thrown in front of them by the wild nature of this season.

It was an exceptional win for Gonzaga and the final score, 98-75, reflected that.

• This afternoon’s game against the Rams should decide the NFC West title. Pete Carroll’s bunch can clinch his fifth divisional crown in 11 years with a win at home. A loss won’t eliminate the Hawks, though they would have to defeat San Francisco next week and then rely on Arizona winning against Los Angeles. The easier road, of course, is to win today finish it.

I’ve seen commentary this week that says today’s showdown demands the best of Russell Wilson for Seattle to win and others who feel an improved running game takes the pressure off the quarterback.

Who is right? Both, maybe. The running game, with Chris Carson healthy, has made a difference already. But a great game out of Wilson, when it is needed the most, would go a long way toward winning. And, in connection with both, the beat-up offensive line has to do a solid job as well.

WSU: We shared the breaking news about Utah’s Tyler Jordan yesterday but it was unconfirmed. It, sadly, turned out to be true. Theo Lawson has this story on the freshman running back’s death and there is more just below. … The Cougar women’s basketball team has served notice to the Pac-12 they were severely underrated coming into the season. Jim Allen covers their win over Oregon State, the near-upset of Oregon and what’s ahead. … Around the Pac-12 and college football, there are plenty of stories about Jordan’s death, apparently from an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot. His teammates and others responded yesterday to the horrific news. … Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos is one of the prime candidates for the Boise State head coaching position. … The Ducks’ kicking game has improved this season. … Karl Dorrell seems to be a perfect fit for Colorado. … Jedd Fisch had breakfast with Tedy Bruschi, which is important news in Tucson. … In basketball news, Oregon State’s women are still in a coronavirus-induced pause. … This basketball season is tough on parents as well. … Arizona is 6-1 and has learned some things about itself.

Gonzaga: Jim Meehan’s analysis is simple. The Zags shredded Virginia’s defense early and never allowed the Cavaliers to really get back in the game. … He also has the difference makers. … John Blanchette focuses on Corey Kispert’s game for the ages and how it fits within what Gonzaga does. … We had our TV Take. Re-running the game last night, I realized I didn’t include a mistake Raftery made concerning Anton Watson. He mentioned Watson played AAU basketball for John Stockton, which is true – to a point. Watson played for Stockton while he was at Gonzaga Prep, not fifth grade as Raftery asserted. In fifth grade, Watson was still living in Coeur d’Alene and playing for his dad. … There is a photo gallery and a recap with highlights to pass along as well.

EWU: Cooper Kupp has deep roots in Eastern Washington and not just at the school of the same name. He’s a Yakima guy and his family still is. Ryan Collingwood explains how most of the family’s neighbors root for the Hawks to win, but Kupp to play well.

Seahawks: Yes, we have another column to pass along about Wilson and his game today. … Somehow Greg Olsen is returning to action today. Josh Gordon, however, is still in limbo.

Mariners: Can Dylan Moore be the M’s everyday second baseman?

• One of two things will happen tomorrow morning. We’ll either be back here expounding on the Hawks’ NFC West title or not. Oh, and we may not be here at all, depending on how this morning’s bout with diverticulitis progresses. We’ll see how it goes. Until later …