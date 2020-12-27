Local NFL roundup: Former Eastern Washington star Cooper Kupp held to two second-half catches in Rams’ loss to Seahawks

Staff and wire reports

The Seattle Seahawks hadn’t won a NFC West crown since 2016, when Cooper Kupp was putting a bow on a marvelous career at Eastern Washington.Kupp, now the Los Angeles Rams’ primary wide receiver, tried to help extend the Seahawks’ drought on Sunday at Lumen Field.

He hauled in a team-high eight receptions for 66 yards for a Rams offense that couldn’t get much going in a 20-9 loss, allowing the Seahawks to clinch the division title.

Kupp caught six passes before halftime – the Rams and Seahawks took a 6-6 tie into the locker room – but was held to three targets in the second half.

Another former EWU standout receiver, Nsimba Webster, returned three kickoffs for 62 yards for the Rams (9-6), two punts for 10 yards and recorded a tackle.

Rams linebacker Samson Ebukam, who also teamed up with Kupp at Webster at EWU, recorded a tackle and a quarterback hit.

Former Idaho defensive end Benson Mayowa had a tackle for a loss and key quarterback pressure late in the fourth quarter, helping Seattle (11-4) preserve the victory.

Former Idaho All-American offensive lineman and 11-year NFL veteran Mike Iupati was inactive for the Seahawks.

Here’s a list of other former Eastern Washington, Idaho and Washington State football players who registered stats in NFL games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Kendrick Bourne (EWU), wide receiver, San Francisco 49ers: Bourne had one catch for 16 yards in a 20-12 road victory at Arizona.

River Cracraft (WSU), wide receiver, San Francisco 49ers: Cracraft had one punt return for four yards in the win over the Cardinals.

Hercules Mafa’afa (WSU), defensive line, Minnesota Vikings: Mata’afa had four tackles in a 52-33 road loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Frankie Luvu (WSU), linebacker, New York Jets: Luvu had four tackles and a strip sack in a 23-16 home win over the Cleveland Browns.