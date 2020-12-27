Number of positive COVID-19 cases in Spokane County continues downward trend, with 116 cases Sunday

Health officials announced another 116 positive cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, continuing a trend of declining case numbers as vaccinations become more widely available in the state.

Sunday’s case total, which the Spokane Regional Health District cautioned may be revised after the holiday weekend, brings the total number of Spokane County residents sickened by the virus to 25,354 since the pandemic began in March. Of those cases, 353 people have died.

The district reported 52 county residents were hospitalized as of Sunday.

The Washington Health Department does not report new case numbers on Sunday. As of Saturday, there had been 227,795 confirmed cases in the state since the pandemic began, with 3,184 deaths reported.

The Panhandle Health District has not reported new case numbers since Thursday.

More than 19 million cases of the virus have been confirmed across the United States as of Sunday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University. Those who have died after becoming ill total nearly 333,000.