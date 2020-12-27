Spokane Chiefs’ goaltender Lukas Parik key as Czech Republic blanks Russia at world junior championships
UPDATED: Mon., Dec. 28, 2020
EDMONTON, Alberta — Spokane Chiefs goaltender Lukas Parik made 30 saves in the Czech Republic’s 2-0 victory over Russia on Sunday night in group play in the world junior hockey championship.
Both teams on 1-1 in Group B play.
Earlier on Sunday, Philip Tomasino had a goal and an assist and Canada beat Slovakia 3-1 to improve to 2-0 in a Group A game.
The United States, 1-1, will return to action Tuesday against the Czech Republic and complete Group B play Thursday night against Sweden.
The top four teams in each pool will advance to the quarterfinals.
