Sports >  NCAA football

Alabama’s Jones, Smith, Harris lead six Crimson Tide AP first-team All-Americans

UPDATED: Mon., Dec. 28, 2020

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith, named a first-team All-American on Monday, warms up before the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship game against Florida on Dec. 19 in Atlanta. (Associated Press)
By Ralph D. Russo Associated Press

Heisman Trophy finalists Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith have been selected to The Associated Press All-America team, leading a contingent of five Alabama players on the first-team offense.

Crimson Tide running back Najee Harris, tackle Alex Leatherwood and center Landon Dickerson are also first-team selections. No. 1 Alabama is the first team since 1980, when the AP All-America team began featuring two wide receivers and two running backs, to place a quarterback, running back and receiver on the first team.

Cornerback Patrick Surtain II gives the Crimson Tide six first-team selections, the most in the nation. No. 4 Notre Dame, Alabama’s College Football Playoff opponent this weekend, has two first-team All-Americans in offensive guard Aaron Banks and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Florida’s Kyle Trask was selected second-team quarterback and fellow Heisman finalist Trevor Lawrence of Clemson was the third-team quarterback on the AP teams released Monday. Lawrence, the likely first pick in the next NFL draft, made AP All-America for the first time in his career.

No. 2 Clemson, which will face No. 3 Ohio State in the CFP semifinal at the Sugar Bowl on Friday night, had only one other player selected to the All-America teams: Running back Travis Etienne made the first-team as all-purpose player. The senior has been a second-team All-American at running back the last two seasons.

Ohio State guard Wyatt Davis is the only player to repeat as a first-team All-American after making it in 2020. Davis is one of two Buckeyes on the first team, along with cornerback Shaun Wade.

First-team AP All-Americans

Offense

Quarterback: Mac Jones, junior, Alabama.

Running backs: Najee Harris, senior, Alabama; Breece Hall, sophomore, Iowa State.

Tackles: Brady Christensen, junior, BYU; Alex Leatherwood, senior, Alabama.

Guards: Aaron Banks, senior, Notre Dame; Wyatt Davis, junior, Ohio State.

Center: Landon Dickerson, senior, Alabama.

Tight end: Kyle Pitts, junior, Florida.

Receivers: DeVonta Smith, senior, Alabama; Elijah Moore, junior, Mississippi.

All-purpose player: Travis Etienne, senior, Clemson.

Kicker: Jose Borregales, senior, Miami.

Defense

Ends: Rashad Weaver, senior, Pitt; Tarron Jackson, senior, Coastal Carolina.

Tackles: Daviyon Nixon, junior, Iowa; Darius Stills, senior, West Virginia.

Linebackers: Zaven Collins, junior, Tulsa; Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, senior, Notre Dame; Joseph Ossai, junior, Texas.

Cornerbacks: Patrick Surtain II, junior, Alabama; Shaun Wade, senior, Ohio State.

Safeties: Talanoa Hufanga, junior, Southern California; Brandon Joseph, redshirt freshman, Northwestern.

Punter: Pressley Harvin III, senior, Georgia Tech.

Second team

Offense

Quarterback: Kyle Trask, senior, Florida.

Running backs: Jaret Patterson, junior, Buffalo; Javonte Williams, junior, North Carolina.

Tackles: Liam Eichenberg, senior, Notre Dame; Christian Darrisaw, junior, Virginia Tech.

Guards: Cain Madden, junior, Marshall; Kenyon Green, sophomore, Texas A&M.

Center: Tyler Linderbaum, sophomore, Iowa.

Tight end: Hunter Long, junior, Boston College.

Receivers: Jaelon Darden, senior, North Texas; Jonathan Adams Jr., senior, Arkansas State.

All-purpose player: Kadarius Toney, senior, Florida.

Kicker: Cade York, sophomore, LSU.

Defense

Ends: Jaelen Phillips, senior, Miami; Patrick Jones, senior, Pitt.

Tackles: Alim McNeil, junior, North Carolina State; Haskell Garrett, senior, Ohio State.

Linebackers: Mike Rose, junior, Iowa State; Nik Bonitto, sophomore, Oklahoma; Nick Bolton, junior, Missouri.

Cornerbacks: Tre’Vius Hodges- Tomlinson, sophomore, TCU; Ahmad Gardner, sophomore, Cincinnati.

Safeties: Trevon Moehrig, junior, TCU; James Wiggins, senior, Cincinnati.

Punter: Lou Hedley, junior, Miami.

Notable third team

Offense

Quarterback: Trevor Lawrence, junior, Clemson.

All-purpose player: Avery Williams, senior, Boise State.

Defense

End: Kayvon Thibodeaux, sophomore, Oregon.

Linebacker: Zion Tupuola-Fetui, junior, Washington.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

