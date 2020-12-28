Dorothy Dean presents: Ring in the new year with bold, boozy cocktail Adios 2020

By Audrey Alfaro For The Spokesman-Review

Well, folks, we made it – the end of this challenging year is finally here and not a moment too soon!

We are beyond ready to move forward and ring in a, hopefully, brighter new year.

And no better way to celebrate than with a much-deserved cocktail appropriately named Adios 2020.

This electric blue drink is bold and boozy, containing six kinds of alcohol, that surprisingly mix well as one tasty concoction.

Sweet, citrusy, slightly tart and sparkling, the Adios 2020 is festive and strong.

It’s based on the drink abbreviated AMF (the first word is adios, the full name contains profanity), which contains vodka, rum, gin, tequila, blue Curaçao, sweet and sour and lemon-lime soda.

We are simply replacing the soda with champagne because it’s New Year’s Eve, and we’re classy.

The drink begins by adding the first seven ingredients to a shaker with ice. After a few shakes to combine, it’s strained over ice in a tall glass and slowly topped off with champagne.

I can’t emphasize slowly enough because if you just pour it in, it fizzes up into a bubbly overflow of a mess.

That little mini bottle (champagne split) in the photos is just for show. I envisioned it being made that way (like a Trash Can cocktail that has an upside-down can of Red Bull in it), but my brainchild didn’t work out as planned.

It was a mess, so I don’t recommend serving them that way. Anyhow.

You can rim your glass with Pop Rocks for a fun and delightful pop of festiveness. Simply rub or dip the rim in corn syrup, then dip into the Pop Rocks.

The champagne can be replaced with prosecco or any sparkling white wine. You can also make this by the pitcher by tripling or quadrupling the recipe depending on pitcher size.

Adios 2020

½-ounce vodka

½-ounce rum

½-ounce gin

½-ounce tequila

½-ounce blue Curaçao

2 ounces sweet and sour mix

1 champagne split (or champagne, prosecco or sparkling white wine) to top off

Optional for rim: corn syrup and Pop Rocks

If rimming a glass with Pop Rocks: Rub or dip the rim in corn syrup, then dip into the Pop Rocks until coated. Set aside.

Combine all the ingredients except the champagne in a shaker with ice.

Shake to mix and pour over ice in a highball glass.

Slowly top off with the champagne (again, pour slowly, or it will fizz over!).

Drink up, and Happy 2021!

Audrey Alfaro can be reached at spoonandswallow@yahoo.com.