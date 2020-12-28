Cache Reset
Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert, Jalen Suggs earn WCC weekly honors

UPDATED: Mon., Dec. 28, 2020

Gonzaga's Corey Kispert reacts after making a 3-pointer in Saturday's rout over Virginia.  (Associated Press)
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert became the fourth different Zag to be named WCC player of the week.

Kispert was honored after pouring in nine 3-pointers – matching the school record held by Dan Dickau and Kevin Pangos – and a career-high 32 points in a 98-75 victory over No. 16 Virginia on Saturday. Kispert averaged 25.7 points in three wins last week while hitting 14 of 23 3-point attempts.

The senior wing leads the team at 22.4 points per game and has connected on 26 3s.

Gonzaga Drew Timme, Andrew Nembhard and Jalen Suggs previously won the weekly award.

Suggs, meanwhile, was named WCC freshman of the week for the third time in five weeks. The 6-foot-4 point guard had 39 points, 20 rebounds, 18 assists and eight steals in GU’s three wins. He made 15 of 25 field-goal attempts.

Suggs is averaging 15.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 2.6 steals. He’s second on the team with 12 3-pointers.

