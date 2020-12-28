Lawyer: Soldier charged in Rockford shooting may have PTSD

By Michael Tarm and Sophia Tareen Associated Press

CHICAGO – An attorney for a U.S. Army special forces sergeant arrested in what authorities called an apparently random shooting at an Illinois bowling alley that left three people dead told an initial hearing Monday her client may suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Duke Webb, 37, faces three counts of murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder for injuring three others in the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, in Rockford, on Saturday evening.

According to Army service information, Webb had four deployments to Afghanistan, the most recent one ending in July. Webb was twice awarded the Bronze Star.

His lawyer, Elizabeth Bucko, told the hearing in a Winnebago County courtroom that Webb appeared to have issues with memory loss. She added that he will undergo mental health evaluations, the Rockford Register Star reported.

The judge denied bond for Webb, meaning he will remain jailed. His arraignment was set for Feb. 16.

Webb was taken into custody shortly after the shooting and without officers firing a shot, Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea said Sunday.

The suspect has no known ties to the victims and authorities “believe this was a completely random act,” O’Shea said.