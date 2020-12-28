NY Attorney General James launches probe into Brooklyn health network accused of violating COVID vaccine rules

Chris Sommerfeldt New York Daily News

NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia James is launching an investigation into a Brooklyn-based health care network that publicly boasted about doling out coronavirus vaccine shots on a “first come, first serve basis” in apparent violation of the state’s restrictions on inoculations.

In a statement Monday, James said her office opened the probe after learning that COVID-19 vaccine doses were “wrongfully distributed and administered” by ParCare Community Health Network, which serves predominantly Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods across Brooklyn and upstate Orange County.

“In order for the vaccine to be most effective in protecting our communities, we must all follow the same distribution plan,” James said. “We will not tolerate any attempts to circumvent that process.”

James’ announcement came on the heels of New York State Police saying it had also opened a criminal investigation into ParCare.

ParCare, which operates clinics in Williamsburg, Borough Park and Bensonhurst, proclaimed on posters shared on its social media pages earlier this week that it could offer “a minimal number” of COVID-19 vaccinations to the general public.

“The vaccines will be made available on a first come, first serve basis,” the brightly colored poster blared. “We have set up a special system where you can reserve your slot.”

ParCare CEO Gary Schlesigner, who’s well-connected in the city’s politically influential Jewish Orthodox community, also told BoroPark24.com, a local outlet in the south Brooklyn neighborhood, recently that patients only “need to be on the list” to get a shot.

“Hundreds of patients were already vaccinated, and people are still coming in,” Schlesinger told the outlet.

Schlesinger’s claims run counter to federal and state directives that shots should as of now only be administered to high-risk health care workers, nursing-home residents and staff because of supply shortages.

It’s unclear how many unauthorized coronavirus shots ParCare has allegedly administered.

In announcing the State Police probe on Saturday, New York Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said ParCare’s practices may amount to fraud.

“We take this very seriously and DOH will be assisting State Police in a criminal investigation into this matter,” Zucker said. “Anyone found to have knowingly participated in this scheme will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”