Police investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Lewiston

A 40-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday by an officer responding to reports of possible child abuse at a Lewiston home, according to the city’s police department.

Idaho State Police investigators are leading a multi-agency investigation into the death of Cole Blevins. The name of the officer involved, who is on paid administrative leave, has not been released at this time.

Police said the officer responded to a report of potential child abuse around 7:30 p.m. Sunday at a home on the 2000 block of Powers Avenue. The officer contacted a juvenile male and Blevins, who identified himself as the child’s father, according to the Lewiston Police Department.

At some point after the officer informed Blevins of the nature of the call, the officer “perceived an action taken by (Blevins) involving a firearm” as life-threatening to the officer and the child, according to the police department. Initial details do not elaborate on the perceived action.

After shooting Blevins with a service weapon, the officer immediately called for emergency medical assistance, according to the police department. Blevins was transported to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center where he died.

Police said the child and the officer were uninjured.

“This is a tragic incident for all involved,” said Lewiston Police Chief Budd Hurd in a statement. “As with all incidents where an officer is involved in a serious use of force, the investigation will be methodical and as thorough as possible.”

Police could not be immediately reached for further comment.

The officer was placed on paid administrative leave as per department procedure. The child was released to his biological mother, police said.