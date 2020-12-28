Updates: No. 1 Gonzaga hosts Northern Arizona

Follow along here as the No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (7-0) host the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (1-5) tonight at McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. PST. You can watch on KHQ in the Spokane area or on ROOT Sports around the Northwest.

Pregame

Back at it 😈 pic.twitter.com/jJA4LZlm4q — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) December 29, 2020

Social distanced media work tables on the concourse, instead of a work room, at the McCarthey Athletic Center for Gonzaga games. No fans at games. Masks mandatory. Spokane, Wash. pic.twitter.com/2Bjlp2tzEZ — Young Kwak (@youngkwak) December 29, 2020

You wonder why @corey_kispert is such a good shooter? Working on his craft an hour before a game with NAU. @SWXRightNow pic.twitter.com/DUXL1ETKJ1 — Dennis Patchin (@dpswx) December 29, 2020

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Cameron Shelton (NAU) 19.7 42.9 73.6 Corey Kispert (GU) 22.4 63.6 86.4 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Carson Towt (NAU) 5.3 3.5 1.8 Drew Timme (GU) 7.6 4.4 3.1 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Cameron Shelton (NAU) 2.3 3.3 34.8 Jalen Suggs (GU) 5.9 2.7 27.3

Team stats

NAU Gonzaga Points 58.7 95.1 Points allowed 79.3 76.7 Field goal pct. 37.6 55.7 Rebounds 26.5 39.4 Assists 9.7 21.6 Blocks 1.3 3.0 Steals 4.7 9.0 Streak Won 1 Won 7

Game preview

No. 1 Gonzaga making its points, regardless of opponent Bennett sounded much like West Virginia’s Bob Huggins and Kansas’ Bill Self describing how the Zags had pierced their defenses. Those three are among the most accomplished and respected coaches, especially defensively, in college basketball. Bennett noted that his current squad hasn’t been very good defensively through six games, but he summarized the assortment of challenges Gonzaga presents. | Read more »