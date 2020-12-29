Avista to draw down Lake Spokane to allow weed control, repair work starting Wednesday

Avista will begin drawing down Lake Spokane between Long Lake and Nine Mile Dams on Wednesday to allow for weed control and for nearby homeowners to make repairs on the shore starting this Wednesday.

The lake water level be reduced by between half a foot to a foot of water a day for a two or three week period, according to an Avista news release. The water elevation will be reduced by 13 or 14 feet, and it will be drawn down for three to six weeks depending on the weather.

The reduced water level will help control Eurasion Watermilfoil and other invasive aquatic plans and allow homeowners to complete repair and construction projects on the shoreline. Avista urged neighbors to check the water level and weather daily to safely complete any repairs. It also urged neighbors to remove any boats, and secure any docks or boathouses to accommodate ice or changing water conditions.

Waterflow information can be found at myavista.com/waterflow or by calling 509-495-8043. Those in Idaho can call 208-769-1357.