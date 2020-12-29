Gonzaga listed as 3/1 favorite to win national title

Oddsmakers continue to like Gonzaga’s chances of winning its first national championship. They also like a trio of Zags in the national player of the year race.

Gonzaga is a strong favorite at 3/1 to win the title, according to BetOnline. Two weeks ago, GU was 4/1.

Gonzaga was fourth at 9/1, behind Villanova, Iowa and Baylor, after the early entry draft deadline in August.

Baylor is second at 7/1. The top-ranked Zags hold wins over Iowa (third at 9/1), West Virginia (seventh, 16/1), Kansas (eighth, 18/1) and Virginia (tied for 14th at 25/1 with Duke and Florida State).

Arizona State tops Pac-12 teams at 40/1. Auburn, which lost by 23 to GU, is 80/1. BYU is 100/1 and Saint Mary’s is 125/1.

BetOnline lists Iowa senior Luka Garza at 1/4 to win the Wooden Award, followed by Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu at 9/2. Zags occupy the next three spots with senior wing Corey Kispert at 10/1 and sophomore forward Drew Timme and freshman guard Jalen Suggs at 12/1.

Gonzaga is 9/2 to win the national title, followed by Villanova (7/1), Baylor (8/1) and Iowa (8/1), according to Vegasinsider.com. Kansas is 11/1.