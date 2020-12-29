Idaho roundup: Brooklyn Rewers paces Lake City over Bonneville at tourney

Brooklyn Rewers scored 17 points, Sophia Zufelt added 13 and visiting Lake City (5-2) beat Bonneville (4-8) 57-48 at the East Idaho Holiday Tournament on Tuesday. Lake City faces Rigby in the tourney finale on Wednesday.

Post Falls 70, Hillcrest 63: Capri Sims scored 17 points to lead four in double figures and the visiting Trojans (4-2) held off the Knights (4-8) in the East Idaho Holiday Tournament. Post Falls takes on Bonneville in the tourney finale on Wednesday.

Thunder Ridge 69, Coeur d’Alene 63: Lauren Davenport scored 18 points and the Titans (11-1) topped the visiting Vikings (8-1) at the East Idaho Holiday Tournament. Madi Symons paced Coeur d’Alene with 32 points.

Boys

Thunder Ridge 65, Lake City 62: Lloyer Driggs drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Titans (6-1) edged the Timberwolves (5-3) in the East Idaho Holiday Tournament at Skyline HS. Jack Kiesbuy and Varich Meredith paced Lake City with 11 points apiece. The T-wolves play Green Canyon (UT) in the tourney finale on Wednesday.

Green Canyon (UT) 67, Post Falls 66: Details were unavailable. The Trojans (3-2) face Idaho Falls in the tourney finale on Wednesday.

Skyline 55, Coeur d’Alene 52: Details were unavailable. The Vikings (2-3) take on Thunder Ridge in the tourney finale on Wednesday.