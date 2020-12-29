Snow, rain, fog, and hazardous commutes predicted in Spokane this week

Meteorologists expect the final week of 2020 to deliver snow, freezing rain and slush to the greater Spokane area as two storms move through the region.

Todd Carter, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service Spokane office, said Tuesday will likely bring a damp fog to the area as low-hanging clouds linger over most of Eastern Washington. He said the fog and general damp and drizzle expected Tuesday could be hazardous when paired with freezing temperatures.

“If you see any low clouds or drizzle on your windshield while you’re driving, it could be making the roads slippery as well,” he said.

Wednesday is likely to bring more hazardous conditions as a storm moves across Eastern Washington, with snow expected late Tuesday night or Wednesday morning. Carter said most of the region will likely get snow, though some areas could see the snow quickly turn to rain.

He said there could be between 2 to 5 inches of snow Wednesday, depending on how much warm air arrives in Spokane. If the weather trends warm midweek, drivers may end up with a slushy commute home Wednesday. Carter said if the weather stays cold, Wednesday could turn into a heavy snow day.

“We’re looking at scenarios, but this is a difficult, complicated forecast to nail,” he said.

Thursday is predicted to be a calm between the storms before another weather pattern moves in Friday morning, or some time later in the day. There is a chance of rain or snow on Friday, and Saturday is expected to be slightly windy.

Saturday could also bring snow but Carter said it’s likely there will be rain if the wind coming into the area warms the region.