Two people shot at Rogers High School Tuesday night

Two male victims walked into a Spokane hospital with gunshots Tuesday evening after reports of shots fired at Rogers High School, police said.

Around 5:30 p.m., one 911 caller reported to police what sounded like an exchange of gunfire at the school, while another reported hearing 16 shots , said Spokane Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Terry Preuninger.

When police arrived, they couldn’t find suspects. They did find shell casings, a knife and brass knuckles in the high school’s parking lot, Preuninger said.

About an hour later, two males walked into Providence Holy Family Hospital with gunshot injuries that were not life-threatening, Preuninger said.

Preuninger could not confirm whether the males were minors as of Tuesday evening.