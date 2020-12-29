Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Subscribe
My account
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  WSU football

Washington State’s game against Arizona State postponed due to Sun Devils’ COVID-19 ‘developments’

UPDATED: Tue., Dec. 29, 2020

Arizona State guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (11) shoots as Washington State center Volodymyr Markovetskyy (15) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz.  (Associated Press)
Arizona State guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (11) shoots as Washington State center Volodymyr Markovetskyy (15) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz.  (Associated Press)
By Theo Lawson theol@spokesman.com(509) 939-5928

For the second time this month, COVID-19 issues have postponed a Pac-12 Conference game for the Washington State men’s basketball team.

Because of “recent COVID-19 protocol developments within the Arizona State basketball program,” WSU’s game against the Sun Devils, scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday at Beasley Coliseum, has been postponed, the schools announced Tuesday.

According to WSU, “the Pac-12 Conference will work with both programs to attempt to find a mutually agreeable date to reschedule the contest.”

It marks the second straight Pac-12 game the Cougars have had postponed. A Dec. 5 game at Colorado was called off because of COVID-19 developments within WSU’s program. The Sun Devils have also postponed a Dec. 22 contest against Utah and canceled a Dec. 18 nonconference game against Incarnate Word.

With Thursday’s cancellation, the Cougars will resume Pac-12 play on Saturday in Pullman against Arizona. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Subscribe to the Cougs newsletter

Get the latest Cougs headlines delivered to your inbox as they happen.

Top stories in WSU football