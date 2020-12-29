Water Cooler: Give new year big family welcome

Being the last holiday of this year in quarantine and more adult-oriented anyway, it can be tough to think of ways to celebrate this New Year’s Eve at home with the family. However, if you harness a bit of creativity and teamwork, New Year’s Eve can be transformed into a fun family send-off for 2020.

The first thing to address is whether the kids get to stay up until midnight. If not, have a mock midnight instead. You can do your own countdown, or countdown to midnight in a different part of the country or world. Giving kids an alternative for participating in one of the most iconic parts of New Year’s Eve will make them feel like they really got to be a part of the celebration.

If you decide to celebrate the midnight hour of a different country or region, you can add a fun educational element by incorporating foods and traditions from that place. For instance, it is a Greek tradition to serve vasilopita at midnight, which is a cake or bread served on New Year’s Day or on birthdays. Cutting the cake is said to bless the house and bring good luck for the new year.

But how do you celebrate in quarantine when the clock strikes midnight (in your time zone or another)? Typically, a key element is noise. Depending on how crazy the grown-ups want things to get, you could do the traditional banging of pots and pans and cheering, or you could opt to for some quieter noisemakers, party horns or confetti poppers. One fun idea that is sure to get an excited crowd reaction is to bring as many clocks or alarms as you have in the house, make sure they are all synced up, and set an alarm for midnight so they all go off at once.

You could also do your own balloon drop by suspending some balloons from a net or some string, and let it drop on the stroke of midnight. If you’re a fan of sweeping or vacuuming, you could also fill the balloons with confetti before blowing them up and pop them all at midnight. Take that idea to the next level with a piñata ball and have the kids try to break it at the year’s end. If you want to get crafty, you could even decorate the piñata together earlier in the day.

If your family wants to party in the hours leading to the new year, you have a lot of options. New Year’s Eve often has a formal flair, so have a fancy dinner party as a family and have fun dressing up. You can make it a black tie affair or a costume contest, whatever fits your style. You could also make it a pajama party, but in a year of wearing pajamas more than ever before, dressing up might be more exciting. However, pajama parties merit building forts, so it has some pros.

Since champagne is such a big part of adult New Year’s Eve celebrations, make it kid-friendly with a sparkling juice or soda and go around to make toasts. The toasts can be about anything, like things you are grateful for or compliments for each other.

To celebrate by reflecting on the last year, use the night to create a scrapbook of the family memories you made this year. Each person can make their own, or you could work on one big scrapbook poster together. Add photos, written comments, favorite phrases and reflections as well as fun decorations like stickers or drawings.

Have fun with a little innovation this New Year’s Eve and enjoy saying goodbye, to put it politely, to a very weird year.