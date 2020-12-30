Around 3 inches of snow fall on Spokane on Wednesday morning

Around three inches of snow blanketed the Spokane area Wednesday morning causing dangerous driving conditions and some slide offs on Interstate 90.

Valerie Thaler, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Spokane said the area is predicted to receive between 4 to 6inches by the end of the day, or more. She said reports of slushy conditions and rain seem less likely than they did in previous predictions due to the weather system moving into the area earlier than initially anticipated.

She said the record of snow in Spokane for Dec. 30 is about 5.4 inches and today’s accumulation is is on pace to possibly break that record.

“We’re definitely flirting with it,” she said.

Most of the region around Spokane received one to three inches of snow, with Ritzville receiving 2.4 inches of snowfall, and Priest River and Spirit Lake in Idaho each receiving an inch of snow.

Traffic accidents and slide offs were reported throughout the Spokane region and on I-90 Wednesday morning according to the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Eastern Washington twitter account.

WSDOT urged drivers to use caution and give snowplows, which were out in full force Wednesday morning, plenty of space.