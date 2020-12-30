Membership-based medical clinic now open in Liberty Lake

A family physician has opened a concierge-style, membership-based medical clinic in Liberty Lake.

Dr. Keenan Milonas opened Custom MD in November, at 2207 N. Molter Road Ste. 100, with the goal of providing personalized, preventative health care and illness treatment to patients.

“While working for other medical offices, I realized the conflict between providing my patients with the necessary time and care, while also meeting the demands of corporate productivity,” Milonas said in a statement.

“This concern motivated me to establish my own practice and I am grateful to be providing my patients with a more holistic approach to family medicine – one where I can spend quality time with each of my patients and truly practice good medicine,” he said.

For an annual membership fee, patients receive the Custom MD Wellness Program, which is a comprehensive yearly health assessment that includes advanced diagnostic tests and screenings. Custom MD provides one-on-one coaching to assist patients with making healthier lifestyle choices and achieve personal wellness goals.

The clinic also provides services related to aesthetics, diet and nutrition, stretching, weight loss and massage.

Milonas graduated with a doctoral degree in medicine from the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle. Milonas completed his family medicine residency at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.